Aave recent rally may have cooled, but its network activity suggests adoption is still accelerating.

AAVE price rose close to 30% from June 24 to 26. During this period, the cryptocurrency jumped from around $72 to nearly $95 before correcting to about $85.

Since then, the DeFi token has consolidated. However, on-chain data show that user growth has continued.

What’s Happening With Aave?

On June 30, Aave added 1,806 new wallet addresses. This represents nine times its average of around 200 new addresses per day in the spring, Santiment reported.

Interestingly, the surge was not confined to a single day, unlike many short-lived spikes in crypto activity.

From June 24 to June 30, the creation of new addresses remained between four and nine times its baseline every day. This means that the demand for the protocol is ongoing rather than just a short-lived speculative interest.

Network engagement also increased over the period. Daily Active Addresses (DAA) remained above 2,200 throughout the week, peaking at 3,144 on June 26, around the time of AAVE’s price breakout.

June 30 also marked Aave’s largest single-day jump in new wallet creation since October 2021, when decentralized finance activity was near its previous cycle high.

The jump came on the back of the launch of Aave V4’s Global Dollar Hub on Ethereum.

For those unfamiliar, the new infrastructure allows users to post Pendle Principal Tokens backed by Paxos’ USDG stablecoin as collateral to borrow assets such as USDC and USDT, expanding the protocol’s functionality for institutional and advanced DeFi users.

Deposit Rise in the Hub

At the time of writing, data from AaveScan shows the PT-USDG Global Dollar Hub held approximately $14.8 million in supplied assets shortly after launch.

While deposits increased steadily throughout the day, the market experienced a late-session jump. This pushed the total supplied liquidity to nearly $15 million.

For context, the PT-USDG market currently allows users to supply Pendle Principal Tokens backed by USDG as collateral.

As more liquidity enters the hub, borrowers gain deeper access to stablecoin liquidity, potentially increasing borrowing activity and overall protocol utilization as adoption expands.

Therefore, the continued rise in new wallets, despite the pullback in the price of AAVE, suggests that the recent growth may be more due to protocol adoption.

Should the trend continue, increasing network activity may help AAVE remain a key pillar, despite the broader crypto market remaining under pressure.

What It Means for the AAVE Price

In the meantime, the rise in new wallets does not promise higher AAVE prices. However, it is generally viewed as a positive signal for the cryptocurrency.

The persistent growth of new and active addresses indicates real network activity. This contradicts the speculative short-term trading the token experienced for some time.

Historically, times of increasing user adoption have provided a stronger basis for price appreciation.

What is notable about Aave is the timing. If the V4 Global Dollar Hub continues to attract borrowers and liquidity providers, this on-chain activity could translate into increased protocol revenue and increased investor confidence over time.

However, the AAVE price will likely need to reclaim the $90 region in the short term to confirm that buyers are back in control going forward.

A breakout above that area could lead to another try at the key $100 level.

On the downside, a loss of support around $80 could see further profit taking and stall any sustained recovery, even if network fundamentals remain strong.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.