Bitcoin's 32% Decline Suggests The Bull Market May Struggle To Return In H2

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price performed well for most of 2025, having climbed to a record high above $126,000 due to strong demand for ETFs that track U.S. spot prices.

Six months later, and the sentiment has changed completely.

The largest cryptocurrency finished the first half of 2026 down almost 32%, its worst first-half showing since 2022.

The drop came amid a wider cryptocurrency market selloff that wiped off about $890 billion in market capitalization, leaving holders wondering whether Bitcoin’s price can rebound by the end of the year.

As Bitcoin enters the second half of the year under pressure, history suggests a difficult period ahead.

BTC History Hints at Difficult Recovery

The first half of 2026 was a challenging time for Bitcoin and the crypto market as investors migrated into traditional markets and AI-related equities.

Following that move, BTC dropped from about $87,000 at the start of January to around $58,500 by the end of June, a drop of almost 32%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fared worse still, falling close to 47% during the same period as demand across the wider altcoin market slowed.

The divergence from traditional assets has been dramatic.

Cryptos went through one of the biggest drawdowns of the last years. On the contrary, the Nasdaq-100 advanced over 16% and crude oil almost 20% in the same time.

Historically, successive negative returns in the first two quarters of the year have been very rare.

Only in 2018 and 2022 did similar trends occur, and both evolved into extended bear markets before BTC eventually hit a cycle bottom.

The data imply that durable recoveries from such weak starts usually require a substantial macroeconomic stimulus, although past performance does not necessarily predict future results.

Why Bitcoin Price Experienced a Weak Performance

According to findings, one of the major hurdles has been increased interest rates.

Federal Reserve officials held a tight policy stance and continued to imply that interest rates would stay higher for longer as inflation remained persistent through the first half of the year.

Higher returns on Treasury bonds increase the opportunity cost of holding risk assets like Bitcoin and make non-yielding assets less attractive

Besides that, investor interest also switched from cryptocurrencies. For context, institutional and retail capital continued to flow into artificial intelligence companies at large levels as profit growth came in better than expected.

But at the same time, uncertainty induced by delays over U.S. crypto legislation, especially the proposed Clarity Act, weighed on digital asset sentiment.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs, which had driven much of Bitcoin’s gain in late 2025 and early 2026, reversed sharply.

During the month of June alone, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw over $4.06 billion in net outflows.

Total outflows from crypto ETFs topped $7 billion in the past two months, a sign of fading institutional appetite and rising selling pressure in the market.

Bitcoin Price Risk Losing Trendline Support

On the weekly chart, Bitcoin’s price trades below $60,000, extending its steep pullback from its all-time high of $125,976.

As seen below, the chart confirms a death cross as the 20-week EMA ($71,565) has crossed below the 50-week EMA ($80,642), and bearish momentum remains intact. This signal indicates that sellers are still in control of the larger trend.

More importantly, BTC is currently testing the lower boundary of its long-term ascending channel around $60,000.

For context, this area is essential to hold. A successful defense could trigger a rally toward the 0.5 Fib level at $63,892, followed by the 20-week EMA near $71,565.

Should buyers regain that moving average, the next upside target is the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement at around $78,544, where stronger resistance is likely to show up.

Failure to defend current support would, however, strengthen the bearish outlook.

A weekly close below $59,000 would invalidate the immediate recovery thesis and leave Bitcoin price exposed to the 0.382 Fibonacci support at $49,241.

A breach of that level could see the pressure to sell increase and set the stage for a deeper correction.

Any Bull Case Left?

Although Bitcoin price has had a tough first half, several on-chain metrics indicate long-term holders remain bullish.

Even after correction, there is not much distribution, with around 79% of the circulating supply of Bitcoin still held by long-term holders.

On the other hand, accumulation indicators are still showing that larger holders have been continuing to acquire, especially while Bitcoin consolidates between $59,000 and $67,000.

Cycle momentum indicators have also reached levels that have traditionally correlated with large market bottoms, but confirmation often requires strengthening macroeconomic conditions.

Seasonality can be another reason for cautious optimism.

While the third quarter has typically been Bitcoin’s worst period, the fourth quarter has seen some of the crypto’s best average returns, hinting that year-end could be a recovery phase if broader financial conditions improve.

In the second half of 2026, macroeconomic conditions will closely influence Bitcoin’s outlook.

A decrease in inflation, a less restrictive Federal Reserve, and increased institutional inflows into spot ETFs might enhance market sentiment and pave the way for a prolonged rebound.

But if interest rates remain high and capital continues to flow into more traditional assets, Bitcoin may find it increasingly challenging to recover losses suffered in the first half of the year.

For now, history suggests that investors should be cautious. Consecutive quarterly falls to begin a year have rarely been followed by quick recoveries, making the next few months one of the most critical periods in Bitcoin’s current market cycle.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.