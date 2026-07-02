Europe’s crypto market got a lot smaller on July 1.

Public mirrors of the bloc’s register counted 244 licensed CASPs across 25 jurisdictions once the deadline passed. Before MiCA, roughly 3,167 firms held national crypto registrations across Europe. Measured against that base, close to 92% of the market did not make the cut.

For U.S. investors, the story is not the firms that vanished. It is the short list of licensed survivors, and several of them are publicly traded.

The Licensed Winners

The Losers Do Not Trade On U.S. Exchanges

The two biggest casualties are private. Binance, the largest exchange in the world, withdrew its license application in Greece days before the deadline and restricted services in several EU countries. Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, chose to stay out rather than restructure its reserves to MiCA’s standard.

That matters for the public names because it removes their toughest competition from the regulated arena. Every euro of EU volume that can no longer legally touch Binance or USDT has to find a licensed home.

The concentration is stark. Only 14 firms across the entire EU won authorization to run a full order-book trading platform, and Germany alone took 57 of the 244 licenses, about 23% of the bloc.

The Caveats

None of this is a clean long thesis. Europe is a slice of revenue for Coinbase and Robinhood, not the core, so the licensing win reads as strategic rather than immediately material to earnings. Circle shares have been volatile as traders price the MiCA catalyst, and a stablecoin issuer’s fortunes still hinge on interest rates and reserve income more than on any one market’s rules.

The Bottom Line

MiCA did not kill European crypto. It concentrated it, handing a licensed core of 244 firms a market that once held thousands. For investors, the cleanest expressions of that shift on U.S. exchanges are Coinbase, Robinhood and Circle, each now operating with materially less competition inside the EU than it faced a month ago. Whether that edge reaches the income statement is the question the next few quarters will answer.

Data and analysis in this article draw on the Stack & Story report "Survival of the Licensed", ESMA’s interim MiCA register, and register trackers CASPTracker and Helms Advisory.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.