Space Stocks And ETFs To Buy—Beyond SpaceX

Space stopped being a government-only game years ago. It’s now a real, investable industry – satellites beaming broadband to ships and planes, earth-imaging companies selling data to farms and defense contractors, and launch providers racing to put more payloads into orbit than ever before.

SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO has pulled a lot of new eyes into the sector this year. And the follow-up question a lot of investors are now asking is a smart one: what are the best space stocks to buy now if you want exposure without betting everything on a single name?

This piece walks through what space stocks actually are, the strongest names heading into the second half of 2026, how to buy them, and which space ETF options let you spread the risk rather than pick individual winners.

What Are Space Stocks?

The Best Space Stocks to Buy in 2026

The space sector has never had more publicly traded names worth paying attention to – and the SpaceX IPO has only accelerated that conversation. But not every space stock is built the same way. Some are pure-play growth bets riding next-generation technology with no profits yet. Others are decades-old defense primes that happen to build satellites on the side. And a few sit somewhere in between, pivoting from launch providers into full-stack space platforms.

The listed stocks below cover that full spectrum – from high-risk, high-upside plays to steadier, dividend-paying anchors. Understanding what each company actually does, and where it sits on the risk curve, is the starting point for figuring out which ones belong in your portfolio.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab built its name on the Electron rocket, launching small satellites with a reliability and cadence that no competitor at that size could match. Now it’s making a much bigger move.

Rocket Lab recently announced an $8 billion acquisition of Iridium Communications – a cash-and-stock deal that gives it a profitable, recurring-revenue satellite network with over 2.55 million subscribers across government, defense, aviation, and maritime markets. That’s a major strategic shift: instead of being purely a launch provider, Rocket Lab is building toward being a vertically integrated space platform with real cash flow attached.

As of July 1, RKLB is trading around $104, with a market cap of approximately $60 billion and a 52-week range between $33.73 and $151.00 – a range that tells you everything you need to know about the volatility here. Wall Street is broadly bullish, with 14 buy ratings, 4 holds, and zero sells from analysts covering the stock. RKLB trades on the NASDAQ.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile is trying to do something genuinely novel: build a satellite network that connects directly to ordinary smartphones – no special hardware, no satellite phone, just your existing device. If it works at scale, the addressable market is essentially every person on earth who’s ever had a dropped call.

Planet Labs (PL)

Planet Labs runs the largest fleet of Earth-imaging satellites in the world, founded in 2010 by three former NASA scientists. It’s less flashy than ASTS or RKLB – it doesn’t launch rockets or pitch dead-zone elimination – but it has something most space stocks don’t: customers who actually need what it sells right now.

The company posted record annual revenue of $308 million, with contracted backlog up 79% year-over-year to more than $900 million. Planet Labs stock is up 37% year to date, and it’s a major holding across multiple space ETFs precisely because daily satellite imagery has become critical infrastructure for agriculture, defense, and disaster response. PL is currently trading around $29 on the NYSE.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed is the closest thing to a “safe” space stock on this list. Its space division builds GPS III satellites, the Orion crew capsule for NASA’s Artemis program, and missile warning systems – all backed by one of the largest defense balance sheets in the world. You won’t get explosive upside here, but you get steady, diversified exposure to government space spending without the volatility that comes with the pure-play names. LMT trades on the NYSE.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop is best known in space circles as the prime contractor behind the James Webb Space Telescope, alongside solid rocket motor production and space logistics vehicles. Like Lockheed, it’s a defense prime rather than a growth story – but it offers reliable exposure to long-cycle government space contracts for investors who want the sector without the wild price swings. NOC trades on the NYSE.

How to Buy Space Stocks

Pros and Cons of Space Stocks

Pros:

Cons:

Space ETFs: The Diversified Route

ETFs pool investor money to buy a basket of stocks, trading on an exchange just like an individual stock. They exist precisely to solve the problem this sector creates – picking individual space stocks means accepting concentrated, single-company risk. The SPAC wave of 2021 taught investors a painful lesson about that when names like Astra and Momentus lost 80–90% of their value.

A few options stand out for 2026:

Procure Space ETF (UFO) is the most concentrated pure-play option, weighting satellite operators and launch companies heavily – including Rocket Lab and AST SpaceMobile.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) takes an actively managed approach under Cathie Wood’s team, mixing space names with broader “space-adjacent” robotics and data plays, though its returns have generally lagged the more concentrated pure-play funds.

For investors who want defense-anchored stability blended in, iShares Aerospace & Defense (ITA) and SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers (ROKT) combine primes like Lockheed and Northrop with smaller space names – trading steadier growth for lower volatility.

Bottom Line

Whichever route you choose, go in expecting volatility. This is still a fast-moving, early-stage industry – and that’s exactly what makes it interesting.

FAQs

What are the best space stocks right now?

Rocket Lab (RKLB) and AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) for growth and upside, Planet Labs (PL) for earth-imaging data revenue, and Lockheed Martin (LMT) or Northrop Grumman (NOC) for steadier, defense-backed exposure.

Which space companies are publicly traded?

Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Planet Labs, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman are all publicly traded. SpaceX joined them in June 2026 after its IPO.

Are space stocks worth investing in?

For investors comfortable with volatility, yes – the sector has real and growing revenue backlog and genuine technological progress. For risk-averse investors, the swings in smaller names can be brutal, and an ETF may be a smarter fit than picking individual stocks.

Is Rocket Lab a good investment in 2026?

It has strong momentum, a fresh $8 billion Iridium acquisition that brings real cash flow, and broad analyst support. But the stock has also been extremely volatile, swinging 40-50% in both directions within months. How much volatility you can stomach will ultimately shape whether RKLB belongs in your portfolio.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.