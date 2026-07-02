It would sell access to its AI computing power and proprietary models to external customers. The move is more than a product launch, in my opinion it is a fundamental reframing of what Meta is.

Why the Meta Stock Surge Makes Strategic Sense

The bear case was straightforward: Meta was spending like AWS, but monetizing like a social network. Indeed, today’s Bloomberg report directly addresses that concern. By selling compute to third parties, Meta converts its data centers into a recurring revenue stream. Moreover, this puts Meta in direct competition with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

This isn’t entirely a surprise because at Meta’s annual shareholder meeting in late May, CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted that selling excess compute capacity was "definitely on the table". Today’s reporting suggests those plans have since taken concrete shape.

Why the Market is Reacting Now

The timing matters here. META had been under meaningful pressure heading into today’s session. On June 29, a federal judge denied Meta’s bid to dismiss a multi-state child addiction lawsuit, adding legal overhang to an already difficult June for the stock.

During the month-long selloff, more than seven of the largest companies lost over $2 trillion in market capitalization. META itself is down approximately 15% from its highs in the first half of 2026. As a result, today’s cloud announcement is changing the mood.

The Fundamentals Behind the Move

Meta’s underlying business remains strong. In Q1 2026, the company reported earnings per share of $10.44, well ahead of consensus estimates of approximately $8.20. Net income reached $22.8 billion, supported by fast advertising monetization driven by AI-enhanced targeting across Facebook, Instagram, and Reels.

It’s worth noting that Q1 net income was partially inflated by a one-time tax benefit of $8.03 billion. Stripping that out, diluted EPS would have been approximately $3.13 lower (a detail worth keeping in mind when modeling forward quarters).

More than 8 million advertisers now use at least one of Meta’s AI tools for content creation. A video-generation tool showed a 3% improvement in conversion rates in large-scale testing. Advertising revenue growth continues to be the engine and AI is making that engine more efficient.

Looking ahead, management forecasts second-quarter 2026 revenue of $58 billion to $61 billion, implying continued double-digit growth despite the high comparative base.

Is the Meta Stock Surge Justified?

What today’s report signals is that Meta is attempting a strategic repositioning: from a consumer social media platform with AI infrastructure costs, to a diversified technology company with consumer, advertising, and enterprise cloud revenue streams.

Of 55 Wall Street analysts tracked across major platforms, 43 currently rate META a Strong Buy, with consensus price targets ranging from $825 to $880 ( a meaningful upside from current levels). A subset of more bullish estimates reaches $1,086.

The risk factors remain real: the child addiction lawsuit overhang, Google’s reported limits on Meta’s access to Gemini models, potential regulatory action on kids’ social media use, and the sheer execution risk of entering a cloud market dominated by entrenched hyperscalers.

But for a stock that, according to most discounted cash flow models, entered today’s trading session trading below its intrinsic value, the pivot to cloud computing opens a new chapter in the bullish scenario and the market is pricing it in.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.