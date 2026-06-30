Sandisk Shares Rise 6% After Key Trading Signal

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) experienced a significant Power Inflow alert, a key bullish indicator that is closely tracked by traders who value order flow analytics, specifically institutional and retail order flow data.

Understanding the Power Inflow Signal

Order flow analytics examine real-time buying and selling behavior by analyzing volume, timing, and order size across both retail and institutional participants. These insights provide a deeper understanding of price action and market sentiment, allowing traders and institutions to make more informed decisions.

SNDK Performance

At the time of the Power Inflow alert, SNDK was trading at $2143.88. Following the signal:

• Intraday High: $2274.36 (+6.09%)

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. The analysis is based on stock order flow data, but accuracy is not guaranteed. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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