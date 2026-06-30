As Stablecoins Lead Crypto Investment Themes, Bitcoin Is No Longer The Favorite Child

If stablecoins become blockchain’s dominant commercial use case, where does future economic demand for Bitcoin reside?

Can Bitcoin Surf in Stablecoins Wake?

Some say it’s not over for BTC in payments. It’s next in line.

"A business that has solved on-chain wallets, custody, and compliance for stablecoins has built most of what it needs to support Bitcoin payments," Zalan said. "The second asset is far cheaper to add than the first. So the use cases aren’t separate at the infrastructure layer; they sit on a common foundation, with stablecoins being the on-ramp that gets the Bitcoin payments foundation built."

Still, Bitcoin is for retail traders looking for alpha. Stablecoins are for private money building a new digital finance infrastructure. Investors are not cashing in on stablecoins. They are cashing in on start-ups that have done well or sold at a premium to other buyers.

When a technology stops needing a narrative and starts solving a Tuesday-afternoon problem, that’s when it gets serious.

Stablecoins Lead Crypto Investment Themes

In a report published in July 2025, McKinsey & Company predicted stablecoin transactions to surpass legacy payment volumes in less than a decade. Maybe sooner.

In April, Bessemer Venture Partners argued that stablecoins have moved from being a DeFi Web3 story, to part of a new investment thesis in global digital finance infrastructure.

The global fiat-backed stablecoin supply exceeded $273 billion in March 2026, growing 40-fold from $6.8 billion in March 2020, according to data published by Visa.

Bitcoin No Longer The Favorite Child

Crypto market executives increasingly agree that stablecoins have become blockchain’s first true enterprise product. As businesses adopt on-chain payments and treasury tools, the infrastructure being built today could pave the way for broader digital asset adoption tomorrow. This is a global phenomenon and is why private capital loves it.

Sota Watanabe, CEO of the Startale Group in Japan said businesses do not adopt new financial infrastructure because it’s innovative and might earn a 40% return in a year. They adopt it because it improves how they move, manage and deploy money.

"Stablecoins do more than improve payments, they are beginning to bring businesses on-chain," he said. "Once value moves on-chain, companies gain access to a financial system that operates all day, all night, settles globally and enables assets and capital to move with greater speed and programmability."

Watanabe was recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia in 2022. He is one of the most visible figures in Japan’s Web3 market. Unlike many crypto founders, Watanabe has spent years working with large Japanese corporations and governments rather than targeting the retail crypto trade.

Some think Bitcoin can be used on those rails, too. Others doubt.

"I think Bitcoin sucks at payments," said AmericanFortress CEO Michal “Mehow” Pospieszalski. The company generates unique addresses behind the scenes, reducing the risk of phishing, mistyped wallet addresses, and fraud.

For Mehow, start-ups building a global payments company in 2026 are probably doing so on Ethereum-compatible networks before Bitcoin. "On Ethereum, there are 1000 times more payment rails using stablecoins than on UTXO chains," he said.

LTC and DOGE are down 90% from its all-time high (ATH); ADA is down 95% from its ATH. By comparison, BTC is down 52% from its ATH.

"For cryptocurrency, payments will be a far better use case than simply holding," he said.

If stablecoins dominate payments and those stablecoins mostly run on Ethereum-compatible systems, then what exactly is Bitcoin’s role? That’s the question for Bitcoin holders. Many of them will say it’s a worthwhile store of value. Mehow and other founders are mostly in agreement that it’s a back up for payments, but not completely cast aside in that space.

Bessemer thinks we are in "the early innings" of stablecoin adoption. They have "crossed the chasm" from crypto-native speculation and maybe on-chain use cases to real-world financial infrastructure. For this reason, stablecoins have decoupled from crypto. Bitcoin has been cut in half from its $100k "moonshot." Meanwhile, real-world stablecoin usage is growing rapidly. This is the future of Web3 and digital currencies more broadly.

No one is going to get rich trading dollar Tether. The idea of getting rich fast keeps investors in Bitcoin. It’s probably the only thing that keeps them in Bitcoin.

The writer owns Bitcoin and Ethereum. Artwork created by the author using Canva.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.



