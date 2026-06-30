China's State-Backed Starlink Challenger Reportedly Seeks Fresh Capital

The Shanghai-based satellite company is raising fresh capital for its Qianfan network in one of several Chinese efforts to build state-controlled low orbit broadband systems

Key Takeaways:

SpaceSail is seeking up to 15 billion yuan to expand its Qianfan constellation, with a structure that keeps the company in state control and excludes foreign investors

The company has put 200 satellites into orbit and signed overseas deals, but remains light years behind Starlink in fleet size, users and revenue

Shanghai SpaceSail Technologies may be a few years – and thousands of satellites – behind Starlink, Elon Musk’s company it hopes to one day imitate. But that hasn’t stopped the operator of a homegrown Chinese low Earth orbit satellite network from hitting up investors for cash.

Tied to state capital

But the company is still a tiny minnow compared with Starlink. SpaceSail’s 200 satellites equal roughly 2% of Starlink’s reported 9,600. The financial gap is even wider. SpaceSail reported revenue of just 49,300 yuan, or less than $10,000, in 2023, 1.15 million yuan in 2024 and 188,700 yuan in 2025. Its net loss was much bigger, widening to 890 million yuan last year. It had no revenue in the first quarter of 2026.

Big market

Even combined, China’s current low Earth orbit networks remain small next to Starlink. SpaceSail’s 200 satellites, Guowang’s roughly 160 plus tracked satellites and Geespace’s 64 add up to only a few hundred spacecraft, still a tiny fraction of Starlink’s fleet. And none of the Chinese players have meaningful numbers when it comes to paying users and revenue.

SpaceSail’s best chance may not be competing head-on with Starlink in the U.S. or Europe. Instead, it could find an opening in markets where governments want a second supplier, where Chinese financing carries influence, or where relying on Musk’s network is politically uncomfortable. The company has pushed into Brazil and Kazakhstan and has signed aviation related cooperation with Airbus.

All of that gives SpaceSail a plausible business opening, even though it’s still far from operating a proven business. State backing can pay for launches, absorb losses and open diplomatic doors. But it can’t singlehandedly create millions of users or a profitable telecom network. The new fundraising will test whether China can turn its satellite ambition into a commercial service in the race to catch up with Starlink.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works weekly free newsletter, click here

image credit: Bamboo Works