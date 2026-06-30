Can China's JBM Healthcare Sustain Its 70% Dividend Payout?

Shares of the over-the-counter traditional Chinese medicine company tumbled after it reported sequential revenue and profit declines in the second half of its fiscal year

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Key Takeaways:

JBM Healthcare’s profit edged up 1.9% in its latest fiscal year through March

The over-the-counter traditional Chinese medicine company’s full-year dividend payout ratio reached a generous 70%.

It’s safe to say that most ordinary consumers have never heard of JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. (2161.HK). But the brands from its proprietary cabinet of over-the-counter (OTC) traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), like Po Chai Pills, Ho Chai Kung, Flying Eagle Woodlok Medicated Oil, and Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil, are household names in Hong Kong, as well as adjacent Guangdong province.

By 2017, Jacobson had also snapped up indigestion drug Saplingtan, Shiling Oil, which is used to treat minor aches and pains, and cold and flu remedy Col-gan from Ling Chi Medicine Co., rounding out its stable of traditional Chinese medicine brands. Jacobson repackaged and integrated those brands into JBM Healthcare before taking the company public as its flagship vehicle for OTC Chinese medicines.

Lackluster performance

Despite the stable – if not remarkable – revenue and profit growth and continuation of strong dividend payouts, the company’s shares took a massive dive the day after the earnings release. The stock tumbled out of the gate, and ultimately fell below the HK$2 mark to close down 14% for the day at HK$1.96.

A more in-depth dissection of the numbers reveals that JBM Healthcare’s performance showed significant signs of weakening in the second half of its fiscal year. Calculations using data from the company’s midyear report for the first half of the fiscal year show its revenue and profit came in at HK$405 million and HK$86 million in the second half of its fiscal year, respectively, representing a sequential declines of about 6% and 25% from the first half.

Despite that weakness, the company’s expenses still rose notably over the past fiscal year. Its selling and distribution expenses increased by 7.5% year-over-year to HK$132 million, while administrative and other operating expenses jumped 27% to HK$80.26 million. Financing costs during the period, while relatively small, also skyrocketed by 162% from HK$4.46 million in fiscal 2025 to HK$11.69 million in the latest fiscal year.

Final dividend tumbles

The reality is the company’s financial health isn’t as robust as it once was. Its cash continued to shrink over the past fiscal year, dropping from HK$205 million in fiscal 2025 to HK$120 million by the end of March this year — a 41% decline. Its trade and other receivables, meantime, swelled by nearly 76% to HK$288 million by the end of the latest fiscal year.

On the debt front, the company’s short-term bank loans showed signs of improvement, falling by 23% to HK$115 million. But its long-term bank loans moved in the other direction, swinging from zero in fiscal 2025 to HK$250 million in the most recent fiscal year.

Wait-and-see approach

Despite the apparent disappointment over the latest results, the company appears to be on relatively sound footing overall. Its gearing ratio sits below 22%, and its cash is sufficient to cover all of its bank loans due within a year. While the second half of its fiscal year wasn’t the greatest, it does just represent one six-month window and might merely be a transitional blip, with the potential for a near-term pickup if recent economic trends continue.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.