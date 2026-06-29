Burying Your Head In The Sand Works For Some Investors, But It's Not The Best Advice

As a result, it’s somewhat popular to say that people should ignore jarring headlines in the context of their investment portfolios.

On that matter, here’s what Joe Weisenthal asked me on Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast during a panel discussion about the AI’s threat to the economy as we know it:

His question cuts to advice that some investors have found helpful. The "bury your head in the sand" playbook can be the right one for those without the intestinal fortitude to hold on to their investments when the pressure is on. Forget your retirement account passwords and ignore the news, and in a couple of years, you’ll hopefully have made progress toward your financial goals.

But for most people, I think this approach is a mistake. Here’s how I answered Joe’s question (edited for clarity, emphasis added):

Ignoring or forgetting unpleasant events might come with mental health benefits in the short run.

But in the long run, I think it does more harm than good. Because it could mean putting off a valuable lesson, which could have better prepared you for a similar event in the future.

Keep your thoughts organized 💭

Having a thorough bank of detailed memories, especially the bad ones, helps to better contextualize events causing anxiety today.

You may be thrown off if you don’t remember the last time the media fed you live shots of an escalating war, gave increased airtime to the doom mongers, or sent you frequent push alerts about 1,000-point drops in the Dow. Because when events are new to you, you’ll rightfully feel uncertain because in your mind, there’s no precedent for what comes next.

Consider this passage from the final post I wrote for Business Insider, back in February 2016, which I’ve repeated for TKer subscribers before:

Sounds familiar, right?

Now, this may sound callous — and I’m speaking strictly from the perspective of investing — but the goal is to become a little less sensitive to bad news that you’ve seen before.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean not caring about serious issues. We are human, and bad news affects us and the people we love. In the context of politics and social issues, I think people should certainly be engaged and express their concerns and views. This is another reason why I think people shouldn’t ignore what’s going on in the world.

But in the context of investing, you wanna be like that wise grandparent who’s seen a lot and can match or one-up you every time you mention something difficult going on in your life. Not only are they often sanguine when others are panicking, but they’re also better equipped to identify those moments where things might actually be different this time.

The challenge is organizing your thoughts so you can be mindful of the world around you while thinking as objectively as possible about your finances, minimizing the risk of making emotionally driven mistakes.

For more on organizing your thoughts, read: 4 different ways of looking at the exact same economy 🪖👒🎩🧢

The past is often worse than you remember

For me, it’s not enough to be present in the moment.

For the events I lived through, I’m always struck by how much more intense and unnerving those events were than I can readily recall, which is why I keep thinking back on those moments.

To be clear, I also have lots of great memories from good times that I reflect on. But I believe it makes me more thoughtful to remember that the past wasn’t always perfect.

Because it feels like every couple of days, I read a news headline or get an alert on my phone that has me thinking: Are we on the cusp of a major market downturn?

To be fair, we always might be.

But usually, we aren’t.

Upon deeper reflection, we often learn that the day’s risk event rattling markets is often similar to the run-of-the-mill, short-term bouts of volatility we experience rather frequently.

All this is to say is that as unnerving as things are today, there were likely more unnerving periods in recent history.

Bruises, bike accidents, and broken bones

Growing up, I had my fair share of accidents.

These were unhappy experiences. But they were also valuable experiences. They’ve increased my threshold for emotional and physical pain. Importantly, they’ve made me more thoughtful about decisions I’ve made ever since.

I only wonder how I’d behave today if I didn’t have those experiences, or if I had forgotten about them or buried them away. I’d probably be at risk of much more danger than I am now.

To be clear, the memory of all these accidents won’t guarantee that I won’t make some choice in the future that leads to disaster. But at least I’ll be better informed and more thoughtful about my decisions.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.