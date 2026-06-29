To The Moon, Alice

"One of these days, Alice—pow! Straight to the moon!”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it would have been impossible to avoid any, if not all, of the hype and hoopla surrounding this newest listed Elon Musk stock and his quest to become the world’s first trillionaire. He accomplished this the day SpaceX opened for trading.

Remember, this is the same man who in 2020 said Tesla will sell 20 million vehicles per year by 2030, up from 500,000 in 2020. * To put this in perspective, Tesla vehicles sales in 2025 were just over 1.6 million. Elon’s predictions have been given the name, "corporate puffery", and for the record, I would have used different words.

SpaceX will be a successful and quite possibly very profitable company someday, just not tomorrow or when these analysts think it will be.

There is a better way.

* Tesla first disclosed in its 2020 Impact Report and repeated in 2021 and 2022. He later quietly dropped that wording — after making the claim in the 2021 and 2022 annual impact reports, the automaker dropped it in its latest edition.

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