What The Options Market Is Saying About Netflix

If you only listened to the headlines, you’d think Netflix’s future has already been decided.

Gaming.

Advertising.

AI.

A growing ecosystem. Etc.

The narrative is pretty straightforward: Netflix is evolving beyond streaming, therefore the stock should go higher.

But it is markets that price risk, not narratives.

And after dissecting Netflix’s options flow, I came away with a very different conclusion.

The options market isn’t celebrating Netflix’s future.

It is instead questioning it.

Exhibit A: Volatility Is Expensive

Netflix’s implied volatility sits near the 96th percentile.

That’s one of the first clues.

When sophisticated traders become convinced a stock is headed in one direction, they don’t typically demand unusually expensive insurance against uncertainty.

Instead, Netflix’s options market is effectively saying:

"We don’t know what’s coming, but whatever it is, it’s important enough to charge a premium for taking the other side."

This is more so uncertainty than it is conviction.

Exhibit B: Someone Sold the Upside

One of the largest trades of the day wasn’t an aggressive call purchase.

It was the sale of 4,800 August $90 calls.

Could this have been part of a covered call strategy?

Absolutely.

Could it have been part of a larger spread?

Also possible.

But regardless of the broader structure, one thing is clear: this wasn’t an options trader paying up for unlimited upside exposure.

Even more interesting, the $90 strike sits remarkably close to the chart’s Point of Control: the price where the largest amount of stock changed hands over the past year.

That’s where the market previously agreed on value.

Whether by design or coincidence, the largest call sale occurred near one of the most significant price levels on the chart.

Exhibit C: The Million-Dollar Put Trade

Then came the trade that caught my attention.

An institution bought 12,935 August $70 puts while simultaneously selling 12,935 November $60 puts.

At first glance, buying puts looks bearish.

Until you notice the second leg.

This wasn’t someone screaming that Netflix was going to collapse.

It looked far more like a trader purchasing near-term protection while financing part of that protection by accepting lower-probability downside risk later in the year.

This appears to be risk engineering.

Professional traders rarely think in terms of "bullish" or "bearish."

They think more in terms of probability distributions.

The Difference Between Headlines and Markets

The media asks:

"Will Netflix’s gaming strategy succeed?"

The options market asks:

"How wrong could everyone be?"

These are fundamentally different questions.

One is a business thesis.

The other is an investment thesis.

A company can execute brilliantly while its stock disappoints if investors were already expecting even more.

That’s why stories alone don’t move stocks.

Expectations do.

The Verdict

Taken together, the options flow doesn’t read like an institutional stamp of approval on the prevailing bullish narrative.

It reads like disciplined uncertainty.

Expensive volatility.

Near-term downside protection.

Upside exposure that appears to be capped around a historically important price region.

In other words, the smartest money in the room doesn’t appear to be saying, "Netflix is going to the moon."

Instead, it appears to be saying something much more sophisticated:

"The future is uncertain. Price your risk accordingly."

And that may be the most important lesson retail investors can learn.

The bullish headlines are selling certainty.

The options market is selling insurance.

image credit: Author

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.