Does DSC IPO Augur A Revival Of China Listings On Wall Street?

Shares of the owner of an operating system used by more than half of China’s used car dealers lost nearly half their value in their first trading day on the Nasdaq

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

DSC raised about $50 million in its Nasdaq IPO this week, making it one of the largest new listings by a Chinese company on Wall Street in more than a year

The company’s stock fell 47% on its first trading day, as investors balked at its aggressive pricing and stalling growth in China’s sputtering car market

DSC raised a tidy $50 million in the listing, which isn’t huge compared with the many mega-listings we’ve seen in Hong Kong lately. Still, it’s the largest we’ve seen by a Chinese company on Wall Street for more than a year. But reflecting the many issues dogging such listings, DSC’s stock lost nearly half of its value on its first trading day, closing at $9.06 after selling 3 million American depositary shares (ADS) for $17 each.

Truth be told, DSC’s new listing doesn’t appear to fall into the category of stock manipulation, despite its big first-day decline, due to its A-list of actors with quite respectable backgrounds. The deal was underwritten by leading Chinese investment bank CICC and Deutsche Bank, also a very respectable Western brand. By comparison, most of the other Chinese listings we’ve seen lately have been underwritten by small boutique brokerages.

DSC is also backed by some very respectable investors, led by Ant Group, owner of the Alipay payments service and the financial affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba. Ant Group owned 8.8% of DSC’s stock after the listing, and had indicated it was willing to buy about $30 million worth of IPO shares, or about 60% of the offering. DSC’s other major pre-IPO investors included Primavera, 5Y Capital and Cygnus Equity, all also respectable names.

Finally, there’s the company’s founder, Yao Junhong, who has strong credentials in the auto market from his former role as co-founder and COO of Car Inc., one of China’s leading car rental agencies, before he set up his company in 2012.

So, why exactly did DSC’s stock tank in its trading debut, and does its listing mean the U.S. market for major Chinese IPOs may still have some life left?

Tough car market

We’ll tackle the tanking stock issue first, which appears related to an aggressive valuation for the stock, and also to weak prospects for the company’s core business in China’s sputtering car market. The company is still losing money, which is never that encouraging for a 14-year-old enterprise that says its core DaFengChe operating system is "embedded in the daily operations" of more than half of China’s used car dealers.

Even after the big first-day drop, the stock still trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 4.5, based on its 2025 sales. That’s nearly double the 2.5 for Autohome (ATHM.US; 2518.HK), which is seven years older than DSC and is profitable, and also derives most of its money from transaction-based fees related to new and used car trading.

While its revenue rose slightly, the company’s number of monetized dealers and brokers, as well as its active users, both fell year-on-year in the first quarter. Its average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to 3,399 yuan in this year’s first quarter from 2,872 yuan a year earlier. But the low amount of both figures shows car dealers and brokers are hardly spending heavily on DSC’s services.

As the industry suffers, DSC’s gross margin dropped to 36.8% in the first quarter from 40.5% a year earlier. On the bottom line, its 29.2 million yuan loss in the latest quarter narrowed from a 39.6 million yuan loss a year earlier. But as we’ve already noted, a 14-year-old company with such strong credentials really shouldn’t be losing money at this stage.

That brings us back to the second question we raised earlier, namely, whether DSC’s listing could auger a revival of major Chinese listings on Wall Street. In our view, the answer is a definite "maybe." This listing shows that Beijing is still willing to green-light major new listings by Chinese companies on Wall Street, especially from more mature sectors like cars.

But the bigger obstacle could be China’s economy, which underpinned strong U.S. investor appetite for China stocks when things were booming. But with that same economy now running low on fuel, U.S. investors will be far more selective on any new "made in China" stocks – especially ones priced as aggressively as DSC’s.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works weekly free newsletter, click here

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.