CSPC Innovation Seeks Hong Kong IPO

The producer of food additives and pharmaceutical ingredients is aiming to raise fresh capital to support its drive to become a developer of innovative drugs

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Key takeaways:

R&D costs have been soaring since the firm bought a controlling stake in drug developer Megalith Biopharmaceutical, reaching nearly 50% of revenue in 2025

Meanwhile, profit pressures at the CSPC parent have capped the amount available to support drug research at group companies

As China reins in health insurance costs and drives a hard bargain on medical procurement, companies that once relied on generic drugs or active ingredients for their income are having to rethink their business model.

CSPC Innovation’s core business has long been the production of chemically synthesized caffeine, which is used in energy drinks, dietary supplements and pain relief tablets. The company has ranked as the world’s biggest producer of the additive for six consecutive years and held a 50.7% market share in China in 2025, according to research cited in the prospectus.

The jump in R&D spending was closely linked to the company’s 2024 acquisition of a controlling stake in Megalith Biopharmaceutical, the CSPC group’s platform for three types of frontier therapies: antibody drugs, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which combine immuno- and chemotherapy, and mRNA vaccines.

CSPC Innovation shifted from being primarily a provider of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to a dual business combining established and innovative drug operations. The company currently has more than 15 drug candidates in clinical or later stages of development, including nine ADC products and one mRNA vaccine.

In January 2026, Megalith Biopharmaceutical, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies sealed a strategic collaboration deal with multinational drugmaker AstraZeneca. They granted AstraZeneca the rights to develop and commercialize a portfolio of once-monthly injectable drugs for weight management outside Greater China and agreed to collaborate on four new programs.

The deal gives the Chinese group up to $1.2 billion in upfront fees and as much as $17.3 billion in milestone payments. The $420 million upfront payment to Megalith Biopharmaceutical, received in May 2026, served as a vote of confidence in CSPC Innovation’s portfolio of novel drugs.

But the heavy investment in R&D via Megalith are also rapidly consuming CSPC Innovation’s cash flow. Cash and cash equivalents plunged from 3.77 billion yuan at the end of 2023 to 718 million yuan at the end of April 2026. Excluding the big upfront payment from AstraZeneca, its current cash reserves would only be enough to support operations for the next 17 months.

However, the company remains highly dependent on volatile licensing income, while its ADC products face intensifying competition from similar products. Ultimately, its value will be determined by progress in developing and launching drugs in its core pipeline.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.