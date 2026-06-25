Wall Street Cheers Micron's Earnings Surprise—Can The Stock Keep Climbing?

Just days after investors dumped AI stocks on fears that valuations had gotten too high, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) returned with a bang.

The memory-chip giant reported quarterly results that crushed expectations, and even issued a stronger-than-expected outlook. This showed that customers have committed $22 billion to secure future chip supplies.

The update sent Micron shares soaring more than 15% in after-hours trading. The rally also helped boost sentiment in the technology sector and brought back gains in semiconductor stocks.

Micron Delivers Another Massive Earnings Beat

Micron’s latest results showed how much demand there is for AI infrastructure.

The company reported a revenue of $41.46 billion, beating analyst estimates of $36 billion for its fiscal third quarter. This means the revenue more than quadrupled from the $9.3 billion reported this time last year.

Adjusted earnings per share also came in at $25.11, also beating Wall Street expectations of $21 per share. Additionally, gross margins surged to almost 85%, compared to 39% a year ago. Net income also jumped to $28.24 billion from just $1.89 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The growth was thanks to the demand for memory chips used in AI data centers. Micron is currently the only U.S.-based manufacturer of high-bandwidth memory chips. This is a key component used in advanced AI processors from Nvidia and other technology companies.

Sales in Micron’s data-center business also increased more than 7x from a year ago to $11.5 billion. Cloud memory revenue climbed more than 300%. This was while mobile and client computing all posted strong growth as well.

The company also issued an upbeat forecast for the current quarter. Micron expects revenue between $49 billion and $51 billion and also forecasts adjusted earnings of $30 to $32 per share.

AI Demand Continues To Outrun Supply

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the earnings report was management’s confidence that memory shortages are likely to continue for years.

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said he does not yet see a clear point where supply will fully catch up with demand. The company expects tight market conditions to continue beyond 2027.

The earnings report showed that customers have committed $22 billion to secure future chip supplies. The company said it has signed 16 long-term agreements with customers across data centers, consumer electronics, and automotive markets.

These agreements include purchase commitments and cash deposits. These are designed to guarantee supply and reduce uncertainty.

Micron also revealed that its remaining contracted revenue obligations now stand at $100 billion. That figure gives investors valuable insight into future revenue visibility and suggests that customers are willing to lock in supply years in advance.

The company believes that once these agreements are implemented, they could account for half or more of Micron’s total revenue.

Wall Street Is Betting The AI Rally Isn’t Over

Just a day before, investors had started dumping AI stocks amid concerns about high valuations and potential Federal Reserve rate hikes. Micron itself had fallen 13% during the selloff.

However, the market rebounded. Stocks tied to the semiconductor industry, including Qualcomm, Sandisk, and Western Digital, gained as investors regained confidence in the AI growth story.

Micron’s rise has already been one of the biggest stories in the market this year. The stock has surged 700% over the past 12 months and has grown into a company valued at more than $1 trillion.

The enthusiasm has become so intense that fund managers are creating new products designed specifically to capitalize on Micron’s volatility.

A newly launched leveraged ETF, the Roundhill T-REX 2X Long DRAM Daily Target ETF, began trading this week. It offered investors amplified exposure to memory-chip stocks. The launch reflects growing demand from traders looking to benefit from the swings seen in AI-related stocks.

Meanwhile, analysts note that large ETF rebalancing flows can magnify market moves during major events such as earnings releases.

Can Micron Stock Keep Climbing?

Micron’s stock has already had an incredible run. Shares have gained 700% over the past year, pushing the company’s market value above $1 trillion. Even after such a huge rally, many investors believe there could still be more room for growth.

The strong earnings report, the $22 billion in customer commitments, and management’s confidence in future demand all support the bullish case.

At the same time, investors should expect volatility. Micron shares fell 13% just one day before earnings as concerns about AI valuations spread across the market.

That volatility has become part of the story. New investment products are even being launched to help traders take advantage of the large swings in Micron’s stock price. The latest results still suggest that the AI boom remains very much alive.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.