Micron Earnings Reaction To Test AI Trade; SK Hynix US Listing Is Bad News For MU

AI Trade Test Ahead

Note the following:

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Gold

As of this writing, gold has fallen below the psychologically important support of $4000. Note that our rating on gold has been negative for the short term. As full disclosure, we are long gold from an average of $1103 and partial profits were taken as high as $5511.

Oil

API crude inventories came at a draw of 0.765M barrels vs. a previous draw of 8.33M barrels.

Brent oil has broken below the psychologically important level of $75 for the first time since oil’s rise due to the Iran war. There are three reasons:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.