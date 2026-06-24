Andre Juice’s PCB Gambit: A Sweet Pivot Or Sour Distraction?

The juice concentrate giant plans to pay up to 800 million yuan for a controlling stake of printed circuit board materials supplier Yongqiang Technology

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Key Takeaways:

Andre Juice said it will acquire a controlling stake in Yongqiang Technology for 600 million to 800 million yuan, sparking a multi-day rally for its stock

Yongqiang Technology recorded a net profit of 1.93 million yuan in this year’s first quarter, marking its first-ever quarter in the black

The AI boom is seeping into just about everything these days, pumping up valuations of the many companies that can claim to be part of a vast related supply chain covering everything from chips and servers to printed circuit boards (PCBs). One of the more unusual twists in that flow is taking a company best known for its juice business into the far different realm of semiconductor materials.

According to the announcement, Andre will pay between 600 million yuan ($89 million) and 800 million yuan for a controlling stake in Yongqiang, marking its entry into the high-speed and high-frequency, as well as the bismaleimide triazine (BT), substrate materials markets. The company said it must pay a 45 million yuan deposit within two days of signing an agreement, with the final transaction price contingent on the result of subsequent asset appraisals.

Following the announcement, Andre’s Shanghai-listed shares rose by their daily 10% limit for three consecutive days, pushing its market capitalization above 21 billion yuan at one point. Its Hong Kong-listed shares surged more than 80% intraday on June 16, the day after the announcement, before ultimately closing 25.8% higher for the day, reflecting high investor hopes for the plan.

The investor enthusiasm owes largely to Yongqiang’s position in the AI supply chain. Surging demand for AI servers has made PCBs and copper-clad laminates (CCL) into overnight investor darlings, and Yongqiang sits squarely within that value chain.

Major clients

Yongqiang’s clients include such major PCB makers as Victory Giant and Shennan Circuits, with its products ultimately used in AI servers, data centers and 5G communications equipment. Higher signal transmission requirements for AI servers have made producers of high-frequency and high-speed CCLs a key beneficiary of the AI boom.

Yongqiang’s net assets also rose modestly from 209 million yuan at the end of last year to 212 million yuan at the end of March. But the scale of its profitability clearly remains limited, and its operating cash flow has yet to show significant improvement, indicating the company is still finding its place in the PCB supply chain.

Profitable juice business

All that said, the proposed Yongqiang investment would be substantial for Andre. At the end of March this year, Andre’s combined cash and tradeable financial assets totaled about 717 million yuan, roughly equal to the expected transaction price of 600 million to 800 million yuan. More importantly, the company candidly admitted to its lack of experience in such a different sector, signaling the very real potential for future integration risks.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.