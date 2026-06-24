Waterdrop Posts Strong Revenue Growth Amid Rising User Acquisition Costs

The online insurance broker’s new technical services business boomed in the first quarter, but soaring user acquisition costs caused its profit to fall

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

Waterdrop’s revenue surged 65% in the first quarter, almost entirely driven by a new technical services income category

The online insurance broker’s expenses also swelled during the quarter, as it spent heavily to boost traffic on its platform

So, what exactly are these technical services? To provide them, Waterdrop uses its Waterdrop Digital AI platform, which deploys an army of more than 30 purpose-built AI agents. These specialized digital tools handle everything from underwriting inquiries to automated claims processing, managing more than 1 million customer service interactions per month to streamline operations for its insurer partners.

Like the case with anything involving AI these days, Waterdrop’s technology services sound pretty promising, and company management has been hyping them up.

"On the technology front, we are accelerating our shift toward an AI native company," CEO Shen Peng said on the company’s earnings call. "These technologies will be progressively applied to the insurance scenario, such as intelligent customer service and claims, improving service quality and efficiency."

Regulatory arbitrage

Making matters worse, this newly minted technical services revenue stream’s first-quarter result was actually down by double digits from its peak in last year’s fourth quarter. That shows that this potential new goldmine is quite volatile, unlike steadier subscription-based fees for software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms.

Outside its core insurance business, Waterdrop offers crowdfunding services for patients with large medical bills, and it also helps drug companies identify participants for clinical trials. But revenue from these segments is negligible and isn’t growing fast. In fact, fee income from crowdfunding services declined year-on-year in the first quarter.

Waterdrop can try to be creative to dodge regulatory limitations. But investors seem to want it to do more to take its business model to the next level by reducing its vulnerability to regulatory risks while also cutting costs. Until the company can do that, investors may remain skeptical of any big top-line improvement the company may post.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works free weekly newsletter, click here

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.