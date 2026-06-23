EU Eases Deportation Rules as Labor Shortages Threaten GDP And Unrest Fuels Political Pressure

Europe has eased deportation rules of illegal migrants in response to rising public frustration over immigration, even as the region grows more dependent on foreign workers to offset ageing populations and acute labor shortages.

The European Parliament approved a major migration overhaul on June 17. The rules aim to simplify procedures, the Parliament said in a statement. They would respect fundamental rights and international law.

The plan aims to speed up deportations and allow detention centers outside EU territory. The legislation still requires approval from EU governments, marking another step toward stricter border enforcement across Europe.

"Today Europe delivered," Malik Azmani (Renew, Netherlands), rapporteur on the Returns Regulation, said. "People rightly expect that those with no right to stay return to their countries of origin. That’s why I have one clear priority: effective, realistic return measures."

Anti‑immigration protests that erupted in Belfast earlier this month have highlighted rising public anger for governments to strengthen border controls. Businesses have warned that reduced migration could worsen staffing gaps and weigh on economic growth.

Human Rights Groups Criticize

Similar tensions have appeared across several European countries in recent months, sharply increasing pressure on governments to rein in immigration rules. Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s public endorsement of the demonstrations quickly reignited a fierce debate over migration and border policy.

Right‑wing MEPs drew criticism after chanting "send them back" following the vote. Azmani said the return legislation is "the final piece" in Europe’s migration system.

"The Return Regulation will provide the necessary tools to make returns more efficient," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. The Commission said in May that deportations would target individuals who pose security risks.

The law on returns ends a lengthy overhaul of asylum and migration procedures. It was launched in 2020 in an effort to avoid a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis, when 1.3 million people sought refuge in Europe.

Rights Groups Criticize Law

Human rights groups have warned the reforms weaken protections for asylum seekers. Some accused the EU of creating an ICE-style immigration enforcement system.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk condemned the "dehumanization of migrants and refugees" across several Western countries. The European Council on Refugees and Exiles said before the vote that it was "one of the most punitive and dangerous migration instruments in recent EU history."

Silvia Carta, an advocacy officer at the Brussels-based Platform for Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants, said the law would "expose hundreds of thousands of people to harm and violence."

This political shift comes despite falling asylum applications. Numbers dropped from 1.01 million in 2024 to 770,000 in 2025.

Labour Market Faces Pressure

From an economic perspective, the change in policy may slow growth in the Eurozone. The immigration changes come amid severe labor shortages linked to demographic decline and ageing populations.

At the end of 2025, 15% to 35% of firms reported severe labor shortages. At least one-third of firms in Germany, Slovenia, Norway, and Austria reported recruitment difficulties.

Eurostat expects the EU population to decline by 11.7% between 2025 and 2100. One‑fifth of the EU’s working‑age population was inactive in 2024.

Professional services firm Marsh named labor shortages Europe’s biggest workforce risk. It put the probability of impact at 62% over two years.

"These findings show how tightly linked today’s people’s risks are – and how directly they impact resilience and performance – starting with labor shortages, Europe’s most critical risk," Tony Wood, leader at Mercer Marsh Benefits, said.

ECB Warns of Labour Shortages

The European Central Bank (ECB) has also warned that tight labor markets could fuel inflation long-term. The ECB wants to keep inflation at its target rate of 2%.

Eurozone inflation climbed for five straight months. It rose from 1.7% in January to 3.2% in May. That is the highest since September 2023. The conflict in the Middle East has driven prices higher in the Eurozone.

A curb in migration could impact key sectors in the Eurozone’s economy. The EU’s maritime and agriculture industries remain heavily dependent on migrant labor in many member states.

The EU unemployment rate stood at 6.3% in April. Spain, France, and Italy recorded the highest levels.

Belfast Protests Reflect Wider European Trends

Despite the economic concerns, public frustration has occurred in Europe. Anti‑immigration protests erupted across Belfast earlier this month.

The unrest followed a June 8 knife attack involving a Sudanese man who received refugee status in 2023. The attack sparked protests on June 9. Masked crowds gathered across Belfast, setting fire to vehicles. The crowd also kicked in doors and broke windows of the homes of migrants.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation on Monday, called the attack "sickening." UK Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn condemned the violence as "racist thuggery."

"If you are targeting people based on the color of their skin, how else can you describe them?" Benn. "That is racist thuggery, there’s no question about it at all."

Musk Comments on Belfast Attacks

Musk publicly weighed in on the debate. He supported the protests, claiming migrant violence was driving public anger.

"Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their hometown is what’s making people angry, not ‘social media’!" he said.

His comments drew criticism from civil society groups. Imran Ahmed of the Center for Countering Digital Hate said Musk holds "unparalleled power" over online narratives.

"As the owner of X and its most followed user, Musk has unparalleled power to shape what people see online. With that power comes responsibility for the content and conduct his platform promotes," Ahmed said.

Switzerland Votes Against capping its population

The immigration debate has also intensified in Switzerland. Swiss citizens voted against an initiative to cap their population at 10 million on June 14.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party backed the "sustainability initiative" that they said would ease pressure on housing, public services, and the environment.

"We have lost control," Nils Fiechter, representative of the Swiss People’s Party, said. "Unchecked immigration is leading to Switzerland no longer being Switzerland."

Critics dubbed it an anti-immigration move. Business groups have warned that tighter migration restrictions could undermine labor supply in key sectors of the Swiss economy.

Swiss Business Groups Warn

Swiss Biotechnology firm Molecular Partners (OTC:MLLCF) warned that migration restrictions could limit access to international talent.

Tighter migration policies and labor shortages will likely remain a key challenge for European policymakers.

"The rhetoric of less migration is a false narrative," Tesseltje de Lange, Professor and Director of the Centre for Migration Law at Radboud University Nijmegen, said. "European businesses and households cannot do without migrant labor."

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article are not to be considered investment advice and are solely those of the authors. European Capital Insights is not responsible for any financial decisions made based on the contents of this article. Readers may use this article for information and educational purposes only.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.