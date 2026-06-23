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June 23, 2026 2:22 PM 6 min read

Semi Mania Gets A Reality Check From South Korea; Investors Should Pay Attention To Shift In AI Tokens

Korea Drops 10%

Please click here for an enlarged chart of Ishares Msci South Korea ETF (NYSE:EWY).

Note the following:

Japan

Prudent investors pay attention to Japan because of the carry trade.  In the carry trade, investors have borrowed hundreds of billions of dollars in Japan to invest in the U.S., lately in the AI trade.

The Japanese yen moved up from the lows after Japan’s Finance Minister Katayama and Treasury Secretary Bessent had a phone call.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks.  For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis. 

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ.  Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil.  The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD).  The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV).  The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is seeing selling.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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