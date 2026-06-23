Cafe de Coral Turns The Corner; Announces Buyback, Dividend

After nearly two years of profit declines, Hong Kong’s leading fast-food operator began to turn the corner in the second half of its latest fiscal year

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Key Takeaways:

Café de Coral’s profit soared more than 150% in the second half of its latest financial year compared with the first half

The leading Hong Kong fast-food chain launched a HK$50 million share repurchase program to support its stock

Cafe de Coral also said that it would distribute a dividend of HK$0.40 HK per share for the fiscal year, up 20% year-over-year. The same day, it also unveiled a HK$50 million share repurchase plan, saying the stock’s current price didn’t reflect its true value.

Driven by the string of upbeat news, Cafe de Coral’s stock jumped by nearly 16% on the day the results were announced, while its trading volume soared by more than 20 times.

Network restructuring

CEO Piony Leung said the proportion of takeout orders has remained relatively high even after the pandemic, reducing demand for dine-in space. That’s led the company to scale down its area requirements for new stores, downsizing from large spaces of over 3,000 square feet in the past to about 2,000 square feet or less.

Concurrently, Cafe de Coral has been building up its catering business that provides meals for schools, hospitals and large institutions, providing a more stable income stream during economic fluctuations.

Changing dining market

While Cafe de Coral appears to be turning a corner, it’s still important to point out that Hong Kong’s dining market is no longer what it once was, having undergone significant structural changes. Crossing the border to Shenzhen, especially for weekend daytrips, has undermined the local weekend and holiday dining market. That’s drawing dining-out money away from Hong Kong, meaning Cafe de Coral can only grow by capturing more market share.

Competition from cafeteria-style "double-dish" restaurants catering to a more budget-conscious crowd is also growing fierce, with the number of such restaurants rising rapidly. The challenge from this new generation of low-priced restaurants will cause headaches for Cafe de Coral if it wants to raise its own food prices, which are already higher than those for the typical "double-dish" eatery.

Geopolitical conditions also remain a wild card, as inflation is likely to persist despite signs of moving towards a resolution in the Middle East conflict. Despite that, however, Cafe de Coral could have trouble raising its own prices. CEO Leung said the company will be prudent in its pricing and temporarily refrain from raising prices this fiscal year as diners remain highly price-sensitive.

No new growth curves

The company has also tried its hand at operating stores in Mainland China for many years, but without much success. Reflecting that, revenue for its Mainland China business fell 2.3% during its latest fiscal year to 1.46 billion yuan. Revenue from its South China fast-food operation fell by 4%, with same-store sales for that part of the business down 9%.

Overall, Cafe de Coral’s profit has improved, giving some breathing room for its stock to rebound. But its future remains far from certain in a changing dining landscape, making it difficult to imagine the company returning to its former glory days anytime soon.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.