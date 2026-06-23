SiliconFlow’s AI ‘Token Factory’ Dream Raises ~$300M In Fresh Capital

The startup allows other companies’ models to run across many types of chip, a neutrality that is useful in a fragmented Chinese market

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Key Takeaways:

● SiliconFlow has raised a fresh $300 million in funding, betting that the layer between AI models and computing chips can become a durable business opportunity

● The startup hosts and optimizes models from companies including DeepSeek and Alibaba rather than developing a foundation model of its own

That business model looks lucrative in a currently fragmented environment populated by many types of chips and other hardware, both locally and globally developed. But it carries risk if large language model (LLM) developers, cloud providers and chipmakers eventually decide to integrate their products directly, reducing or even eliminating any role for such neutral middlemen.

The latest funding is the fifth for SiliconFlow in its short lifetime, and includes backers like online travel giant Trip.com, AI specialist SenseTime, telecoms heavyweight China Unicom and Nio Capital. They join a group of earlier big-hitter investors like Alibaba Cloud and Zhipu AI.

"Token factory"

The strategy reflects founder Yuan Jinhui’s long focus on the infrastructure behind AI models. Yuan studied computer science at Xidian University and earned a doctorate at Tsinghua University, China’s leading science school, under AI scientist Zhang Bo. Both institutions were among China’s first national training bases for integrated-circuit talent and have produced generations of electronics and semiconductor engineers.

After a stint at Microsoft Research Asia, Yuan founded Oneflow in 2017 to improve the efficiency of training large neural networks. Oneflow was later purchased by internet giant Meituan, after which Yuan and former colleagues founded SiliconFlow, shifting their focus from training models to running them.

China’s fragmented computing market makes the opportunity for companies like SiliconFlow more pronounced at home. Customers may run Nvidia processors alongside rival products from Huawei, Biren, Moore Threads, Metax and other domestic suppliers, each with different software stacks and performance characteristics. A neutral layer that can make several models run across several chip families could save customers significant integration work.

Crowded field

The funding boom made abundant capital available across the AI value chain. Twelve recently listed Hong Kong businesses, including Zhipu AI, Minimax and Biren, raised a combined $4.9 billion through their IPOs, according to the stock exchange. Others have raised money privately, such as DeepSeek, which reportedly recently raised more than 50 billion yuan in its first external round – making SiliconFlow’s 2 billion yuan look relatively modest.

So much investment could ultimately undermine middlemen like SiliconFlow, since cash-rich companies like DeepSeek may use their extra funds to independently develop the kinds of services where such middlemen are finding business.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.