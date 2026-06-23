Trunk Technology Seeks Hong Kong IPO, Counting Bosch And Nio Among Early Backers

The autonomous commercial vehicle technology maker plans to top up with a Hong Kong IPO under a rule allowing ‘specialist technology companies’ to list even if they are losing money

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

Trunk Technology has filed for a Hong Kong IPO, counting Bosch and Nio among its early backers

The maker of technology for autonomous commercial vehicles’ revenue rose 35.6% last year, but it has remained in the red for the last three years

Losing money used to be a major roadblock for companies looking to list in Hong Kong. But all that has changed in recent years as the stock exchange rolls out a growing list of exceptions to welcome early-stage enterprises with promising new technologies.

Trunk Technology was established in March 2017, and is now China’s fourth-largest provider of autonomous driving solutions for commercial vehicles. Founder Zhang Tianlei possesses extensive experience in autonomous driving and AI, with a resume that includes earlier stints at Microsoft and Baidu between 2012 to 2015.

The company’s focus is L4 autonomous driving solutions for trucks, with L4 considered the first fully autonomous level on a six-tier autonomous driving scale ranging from L0, which is fully human controlled, to L5. Its backers include big names like German auto parts supplier Bosch, new energy vehicle maker Nio and BAIC Capital, a unit of Beijing Auto. Zhang is currently the largest shareholder with 49.12% of the company’s voting rights.

Main breadwinner

The trunk port segment’s revenue declined last year. But that was more than offset by a boom for the trunk pilot segment, whose average selling price surged 251% to 6.72 million yuan. As a result, Trunk Technology’s overall revenue grew 35.6% last year to 345 million yuan.

That said, the company is still an early-stage technological innovator, meaning its R&D expenses are massive, equal to 26.3% of revenue last year. High costs associated with factors like regulatory compliance, system integration and customer customization have kept the company squarely in the red, including a loss of 171 million yuan last year.

Promising prospects

The market for commercial vehicle autonomous driving solutions in China was worth just 8.5 billion yuan last year, according to third-party market data in the listing document. But the market is expected to grow rapidly as technology improves and becomes more widespread. The entire industry is expected to reach 246.9 billion yuan in 2030, with open-road scenarios accounting for 88% of that figure, according to forecasts in the prospectus.

Autonomous driving peers such as Pony AI (PONY.US; 2026.HK) and WeRide (0800.HK, WRD.US), currently trade at high price-to-sales (P/S) ratios of 33.6 times and 21 times, respectively, reflecting high investor hopes for the pair despite their relatively low revenue.

A share sale by Trunk Technology at a P/S ratio higher than 30 times could be a stretch, with limited upside for the stock at that level. On the other hand, an IPO share pricing at below 20 times could be more attractive, implying better upside potential. Either way, the company is really just embarking on a long trip that will inevitably be filled with twists and turns, and its longer-term potential will only become clear as the industry matures.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works free weekly newsletter, click here

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.