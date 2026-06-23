Quicknode Co-Founder: Blockchain Is The Brawn Behind Agentic AI, Not The Brain

“The bottleneck for autonomous agents isn’t intelligence, it’s money movement,” said Quicknode co-founder Dmitry Shklovsky. “An agent can reason its way to a decision, but it can’t open a bank account or get issued a card to act on it. Blockchain isn’t the brain. It’s the wallet, and that’s the part we handle."

According to Quicknode, autonomous AI agents will need a way to buy data, compute power and digital services without human approval. That makes stablecoins a natural settlement layer for machine-to-machine commerce.

The Quicknode segment of the blockchain economy connects AI with the stablecoin and payment infrastructure narrative investors are paying attention to.

Quicknode’s job is essentially to spare developers from having to run and maintain their own blockchain nodes. Instead, developers pay them for access to blockchain data and transaction routing through APIs known as RPC (Remote Procedure Call) endpoints.

Agentic Payments: The Emerging Landscape

Chainalysis frames digital assets, led by stablecoins, as "new rails" rather than as speculative assets for investors. These are the rails being built today.

Their 2026 The New Rails report says agentic payments are creating a new layer of onchain economic activity. Their analysis places infrastructure vendors inside the broader digitization of future finance rather than as a niche AI-crypto theme.

$1.9 Trillion In Transactions By 2030

The center of gravity for cryptocurrency investors is clearly moving away from altcoins and no-use-case meme coins. Crypto is all about stablecoin and payment settlement, tokenized assets and machine-triggered commerce.

Even stablecoins and the infrastructure build out narrative can be ladened with hype.

The writer of this article owns Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana. Artwork created by the author via Canva.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.