One Sector-Rotation Model Gained 114% In A Year: Why Its 51% Drawdown Matters

Sector rotation sounds simple: own the strongest areas of the market and avoid the weakest. The results, however, are anything but uniform.



A review of six managed and model-based sector-rotation strategies, as shown in the table below, found outcomes ranging from modest returns with limited drawdowns to triple-digit gains with much larger drawdowns.

Managed Funds Did Not Deliver A Clear Edge

More Holdings Improved The Momentum Model

Defense Versus Concentration

This t.srqr model has more than doubled in the past year. But over the past decade, it’s also exposed investors to drawdowns large enough to test their ability to remain invested.

What Investors Should Ask

“Sector rotation” describes a broad idea, not a uniform investment product. These six models we’ve looked at show this. Before comparing sector rotation strategies, funds, and model portfolios, investors should ask:

How many holdings can the portfolio own?

What momentum lookback period does it use?

How often does it rebalance?

Can it move to cash?

What are the fund fees, trading costs and tax consequences?

Are the reported results live, backtested or a combination of both?

The label matters less than the rules. In this review, FV offered the cleaner hands-off option, the Top 5 model (t.srt5) provided the strongest balance among the diversified models, the relative-strength model (t.srrs) offered the best drawdown control, and the quartile model (t.srqr) delivered the highest return with the greatest concentration risk.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.