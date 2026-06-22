Go to college. Work hard. Buy a house. Get the dog. Have kids. Retire comfortably. That’s the American Dream checklist. Everybody knows that.

Except it isn’t. And everybody’s wrong.

A new Simon-Kucher study of 5,000 adults spanning Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers found that younger Americans are redefining the dream on their own terms. The coverage framed it as younger Americans turning their backs on what boomers built. That’s closer to the truth, but it still misses the deeper story. I’d call it something else entirely: a correction. A long-overdue return to the original.

Back to the future

The phrase “the American Dream” was coined by James Truslow Adams almost a century ago, in his 1931 book The Epic of America. Adams wanted to call the book The American Dream, but his publishers balked, convinced that nobody would buy a hopeful title in the depths of the Great Depression. So he buried the phrase in the text instead, using it 49 times (I counted). The book became a bestseller anyway.

Here is what Adams actually wrote:

“Not a dream of motor cars and high wages merely, but a dream of a social order in which each man and each woman shall be able to attain to the fullest stature of which they are innately capable, and be recognized by others for what they are, regardless of the fortuitous circumstances of birth or position.”

He wasn’t describing a house. He wasn’t describing a job title or a retirement account or a goldendoodle. He was describing moral, social, and spiritual fulfillment. He envisioned the freedom to become fully yourself.

And here’s the irony: Adams wrote this as a warning. Even in 1931, at the very moment he was coining the phrase, he was arguing that America had already started to lose the plot. The country had begun treating money as the prize rather than merely as a tool to produce or measure value. He coined the term “the American Dream” to push back against the distortion already underway.

Over the last century, that distortion became the official version.

The checklist was never the dream

Something conspired to shrink the American Dream into a checklist. It was efficient shorthand, but spectacularly wrong.

Generations that came after were handed the checklist and were told this is the dream. When the checklist became unaffordable, they were told they were failing, and the dream was slipping away. It wasn’t. The checklist was.

The young people in the study aren’t rejecting the American Dream

‘Personal freedom and independence’ was the only thing that gained ground when Americans moved from the shared version of the dream to the personal one. It was the single positive shift in the entire dataset.

That is not a rejection of the American Dream. That is a recovery of it.

And notice this: younger Americans are not the ones walking away from the dream. The Simon-Kucher data shows that 55% of Gen Z and 62% of millennials strongly or somewhat associate with the American Dream. Baby boomers? 46%. The generation supposedly defending the dream is least likely to feel connected to it, while the ones supposedly abandoning it are most likely to believe in it.

The goal is funded contentment

The study asked Americans how they define retirement. Only about one in four said it means fully stopping work. The rest? Working only if they want to. Shifting to part-time or passion-based work, and achieving financial independence regardless of whether they ever punch a time clock again.

Three in four Americans, when asked what retirement really means to them, described some version of financial independence and freedom over their time.

Adams put his finger on this back in 1931. He argued that wages should be raised not so that workers “will consume more, but that [they] may, in one way or another, live more abundantly.” He called it “civilized contentment”: a life measured not by the size of the pile, but by the quality of the living.

I call it funded contentment. Wealth Your Way is built entirely around this idea: reach the point where money works for you instead of the other way around and then design your life to have control over how you spend your time and energy. Apparently, three in four Americans want exactly that. They’re not inventing something new, just remembering something old.

Adams wrote in his preface that “each generation has seen an uprising of the ordinary Americans to save that dream from the forces which appeared to be overwhelming and dispelling it.”

This is that generation. No one taught them this. They figured it out by watching the people who checked every box on the old list and found themselves no more fulfilled for having done so. They are recovering what Adams tried to protect, and what ninety-five years of shorthand nearly destroyed.

Freedom was always the destination

The dream is becoming less standardized and less uniform. It’s more personal than that. And when it becomes truly personal, the data shows it moves in exactly one direction: toward freedom.

“The American dream shouldn’t be something that’s designed by somebody else. It should be something that’s designed by you.” That’s Paige Friscioni, a 38-year-old millennial quoted in USA TODAY. She traveled the world, built a business, did it all out of order, and considers herself to have arrived. She’s absolutely right.

Adams would recognize her. And he’d recognize the checklist too, as the very distortion he spent an entire book arguing against.

That’s not cynicism. That’s wisdom.

As always, invest often and wisely. Thank you for reading.

image credit: Author

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Originally published on June 19, 2026, at www.CosmoDeStefano.com. Used with permission.

My book, Wealth Your Way, is available on Amazon. Freedom is what we talk about in the book. The house and the dog were never the point. They were one generation’s particular expression of what freedom looked like, frozen in amber and handed down like gospel.

Wealth Your Way has always argued that financial independence is not a number. It’s not a house or a portfolio balance or a retirement date. It’s the freedom to live on your own terms. It allows you to stop working for money and start having money work for you, so that you can pursue whatever version of a full life means something to you. It’s freedom defined one person at a time.

The content provided is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. You are welcome to share, quote, or use the content — including for research or machine learning — please credit Cosmo P. DeStefano and link to www.CosmoDeStefano.com.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.