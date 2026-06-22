Alibaba's Logistics Unit Rolls Out Rack-Climbing Warehouse Robot

The newest robotic member of e-commerce giant Alibaba’s logistics arm is notable for its ability to move not only horizontally, but also to climb within warehouses

image credit: Bamboo Works

The latest model in Cainiao’s growing robot army is ZeeBot, which it recently began deploying in China, with plans to expand to the rest of its global network. Its standout feature is its climbing ability, which allows it to move not only on the ground but also vertically within the warehouse to store and retrieve goods, breaking away from the traditional split between ground transportation and vertical storage operations in automated warehouses.

The large, pallet-style robot can wander throughout Cainiao’s warehouses, capable of moving large containers to where they’re needed. Bi Jianghua, Cainiao vice president and general manager of its logistics technology division, talked with Bamboo Works about ZeeBot’s new place in the company’s work environments. He also spoke about broader automation trends in logistics, and a future of "dark warehouses" where everything is automated.

Q: Tell us a bit more about ZeeBot, and what operational problems it’s designed to solve

ZeeBot is designed to follow the movement pattern of a real warehouse worker more closely, combining ground movement, vertical climbing, bin transport and retrieval into one robot. That means it can complete the workflow on its own, without relying on repeated transfers between different devices.

As a key product that connects multiple operating stages, ZeeBot will help drive warehouses from single-point automation toward a new stage of full-chain intelligent collaboration among multiple robots powered by AI scheduling.

Q: What advantages do ZeeBots have over earlier technology?

Q: How is Cainiao deploying these robots, both in China and abroad?

A: At our Dongguan Machong cross-border warehouse, which supports cross-border operations covering more than 40 European countries and handles millions of outbound parcels daily, more than 120 ZeeBots have doubled labor productivity compared with traditional manual warehouses. Efficiency has also improved by 20% to 30% versus conventional automation solutions such as CTU systems.

In the first half of this fiscal year, Cainiao will launch climbing-robot projects in the Netherlands and Spain, both on a larger scale than the Dongguan warehouse. Three more projects are underway in Guangzhou, one in Hong Kong is in the delivery stage, and opportunities in the United States, Canada and the Middle East are also being discussed. A project in Japan is expected to be confirmed soon.

Q: What does the business case look like for deploying ZeeBot at scale?

A: The payback period for climbing robots varies depending on warehouse size, operating intensity, and deployment conditions. However, their true value lies in how they transform the overall structure of warehouse operations.

First, ZeeBot helps automate the most repetitive, labor-intensive, and physically demanding tasks in the warehouse. Second, ZeeBot simplifies the entire workflow. Automation helps make processes more standardized, more predictable and less error-prone.

The business case for ZeeBot is about improving warehouse economics in a more comprehensive way — through higher productivity, lower operational complexity, better consistency and a more scalable operating model. The return comes not only from direct cost savings, but also from stronger execution, lower error rates and a warehouse structure that can support long-term growth.

Q: What kinds of next-generation robots is Cainiao looking at beyond ZeeBot?

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.