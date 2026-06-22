New Zealand's Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Could Benefit From Demographic Tailwind

Investors searching for long-term healthcare opportunities often focus on pharmaceutical breakthroughs, biotech discoveries, or the latest medical technologies. Yet some of the sector’s most resilient investment opportunities are built around a much simpler reality: healthcare systems around the world continue to treat more patients every year, and demand for respiratory care is growing alongside aging populations.

That dynamic brings New Zealand’s Fisher & Paykel Healthcare into focus. While the company rarely attracts the same attention as major pharmaceutical firms, it has quietly built a strong position in respiratory care, humidification technology, and sleep apnea treatment, markets that continue to benefit from powerful demographic and healthcare spending trends.

Importantly, the investment case is not based solely on favorable industry tailwinds. Recent financial results suggest that Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is successfully converting those trends into meaningful revenue growth, rising profitability, and strong cash generation.

Record Financial Performance Demonstrates Business Momentum

Growth was broad-based across the business. Revenue from the Hospital segment increased 18% to NZ$1.28 billion, while Homecare revenue grew 13% to NZ$739.9 million. Demand was particularly strong for hospital consumables and obstructive sleep apnea masks, two areas that continue to benefit from long-term healthcare trends.

The company’s commitment to innovation also remained evident. During FY2025, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare invested NZ$226.9 million into research and development, equivalent to roughly 11% of annual revenue. For a company of its size, that level of investment demonstrates management’s focus on maintaining technological leadership and expanding future growth opportunities.

A Business Built Around Essential Healthcare Needs

Healthcare technologies evolve, treatment methods improve, and patient care practices change over time.

Respiratory support, however, remains an essential component of modern healthcare.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare develops products used in respiratory humidification, non-invasive respiratory support, acute hospital care, and sleep apnea treatment. These are not discretionary purchases. Hospitals cannot simply reduce respiratory treatment because economic conditions weaken, nor can patients postpone treatment indefinitely.

This gives the company exposure to a category of healthcare spending that tends to remain relatively resilient during economic downturns.

The company’s Hospital segment supplies products used in intensive care units, emergency departments, operating rooms, and respiratory wards. Its Homecare business focuses primarily on obstructive sleep apnea treatment, serving a large and growing patient population globally.

By operating across both hospital and home care settings, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare benefits from multiple sources of demand rather than relying on a single product category or customer group.

The Demographic Tailwind Supporting Future Demand

One of the most significant long-term drivers of healthcare demand is population aging.

According to global demographic forecasts, the number of people aged 65 and older is expected to rise substantially over the coming decades. Older populations generally require more hospital care, more respiratory support, and more ongoing management of chronic health conditions.

At the same time, respiratory diseases and sleep-related breathing disorders continue to affect millions of patients worldwide. Increased awareness, improved diagnosis rates, and expanding access to treatment are contributing to higher demand for respiratory care products.

Unlike many investment themes that depend on changing consumer preferences, demographic aging is a structural trend. As healthcare systems adapt to growing patient populations, demand for respiratory therapies and related medical technologies is likely to remain an important area of spending.

For Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, that creates a long runway for potential growth.

Why Fisher & Paykel Healthcare May Be Better Positioned Than Many Competitors

The respiratory care market includes several large players, including Philips, ResMed, and Medtronic. However, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare possesses several competitive advantages that help distinguish it from larger, more diversified healthcare companies.

First, the company has spent decades developing expertise specifically in respiratory humidification and high-flow nasal therapy. Rather than spreading resources across numerous healthcare categories, management has focused on becoming a specialist in respiratory care – a competitive advantage.

Second, the business benefits from a consumables-driven revenue model. Once hospitals adopt Fisher & Paykel Healthcare systems, they continue purchasing disposable components and consumable products used alongside that equipment. This creates recurring revenue streams that can be more predictable than businesses that depend primarily on one-time hardware sales.

Third, the company has built a substantial installed base across more than 120 countries. Healthcare providers are often reluctant to switch equipment providers after clinical protocols, staff training, and procurement systems have been established. These switching costs can strengthen customer retention and create barriers for competitors.

Finally, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare continues to expand its product portfolio. Recent product launches such as the F&P Nova Micro mask, F&P Nova Nasal mask, Airvo 3 system, and 950 System are examples.

These advantages help explain why the company has been able to grow revenue and profitability while competing against much larger healthcare organizations.

Global Diversification Adds Resilience

Although headquartered in New Zealand, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare operates as a global healthcare company.

Its products are sold in more than 120 countries, providing exposure to healthcare spending across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other international markets. This geographic diversification reduces reliance on any single healthcare system, reimbursement framework, or regional economic cycle.

The company’s international footprint also allows it to benefit from multiple healthcare trends simultaneously. Whether hospitals are investing in respiratory support technologies, governments are expanding healthcare infrastructure, or sleep apnea diagnosis rates are increasing, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has opportunities to participate across a wide range of markets.

For long-term investors, that diversification can help reduce risk while supporting future growth.

Key Risks Investors Should Consider

Despite its strong growth profile, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare faces several risks. Competition from larger healthcare companies such as Philips, ResMed, and Medtronic could pressure market share and pricing. As a global business, earnings are also exposed to currency fluctuations, which can impact reported revenue and profitability.

In addition, changes in healthcare reimbursement policies, slower hospital spending, supply chain disruptions, or delays in product innovation could affect future growth. While these risks are worth monitoring, the company’s strong balance sheet, recurring revenue model, and leadership in respiratory care help support its long-term outlook.

Looking Ahead

Management expects FY2026 operating revenue to be between approximately NZ$2.15 billion and NZ$2.25 billion, with net profit after tax expected to range between NZ$390 million and NZ$440 million. The outlook assumes continued margin improvement and reflects confidence in the company’s product pipeline and global growth opportunities.

The company’s combination of strong financial performance, recurring revenue characteristics, significant research and development investment, and exposure to favorable demographic trends provides a compelling foundation for future growth.

Wrapping Up

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has established itself as a leader in respiratory care, supported by record FY2025 revenue, rising profitability, strong cash generation, and continued investment in innovation. Its focus on essential healthcare needs, combined with a recurring revenue model and growing global presence, provides a solid foundation for long-term growth.

Although investors should remain aware of competitive, regulatory, and operational risks, the company remains well-positioned to benefit from powerful structural trends, including aging populations, increasing respiratory care demand, and expanding healthcare spending worldwide. For long-term investors, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare offers exposure to one of healthcare’s most durable growth opportunities.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.