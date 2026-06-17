Maybe It's Time To Rethink How The S&P 500 Is constructed

Some people were surprised to hear that I'm open to updating S&P Dow Jones Indices' requirements for which companies are included in the S&P 500.

I think their methodology is very good. But I wouldn't say it's perfect. Most would agree that it has its weaknesses. And admittedly, I couldn't tell you what perfect would look like.

Ultimately, I think that if we discover and agree on ways an index can better deliver on its aims, we should make changes.

Changes in methodology don't have to mean big changes to performance ⚖️

That said, I also don't know if there's an elegant solution to this issue that doesn't lead to people freaking out.

I did stumble across some interesting alternatives while doing some academic reading and earning continuing education credits.

Among other things, they point out how the index doesn't necessarily include the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies.

"On average between 1991 and 2022, the index overlaps with only about 380 of the 500 largest companies in terms of market cap at any point in time," they noted. "This means that 120 of the true top 500 market-cap names are excluded, and a similar number of smaller-cap firms take their place. This discrepancy is not a trivial rounding error."

In their work, the authors explored several alternative methodologies for index construction, including simple market cap and five-year average market cap inclusion requirements. Both get around the profitability problem and other subjective judgments made by the folks at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

They tested what past performance would've looked like under these alternative approaches. Interestingly, the results weren't too dissimilar from the S&P 500's performance. In fact, the returns were slightly better.

Arnott and Wu's paper has much more, and it left me with a lot to think about. You can read it here.

I found the results of their alternative index study eye-opening. The findings suggest it's possible to make significant changes to index inclusion methodology without totally altering the performance, which may make implementing such changes more palatable for investors.

Again, I don't know what the ultimate answer is.

Maybe they keep the S&P 500 as is, but expand alternative, similar offerings that address concerns investors have regarding inclusion requirements.

Whatever happens, this debate is sure to intensify, especially as a growing number of mega-cap companies hit the market while being excluded from what are supposed to be broad market indices.

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