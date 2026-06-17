Fed Holds Rates Steady; Retail Sales Remain Resilient

Positioning

Note the following:

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Oil

API crude inventories came at a draw of 8.33M barrels vs. a consensus of a draw of 4.5M barrels.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC.USD) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

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