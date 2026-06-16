SpaceX Crypto Squeeze; Bonds Do Not Share Stock Market Euphoria; Warsh Era Begins

Bonds Not Euphoric Like Stock Market

Note the following:

Japan

Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its key interest rate by 25 bps to 1.0%. This was inline with our expectations. BOJ is open to further hikes. Prudent investors need to keep an eye on Japan due to the carry trade. In the carry trade, funds have borrowed hundreds of billions of dollars in Japan and invested in the U.S., lately in the AI trade.

Housing Starts

Housing starts came at 1.177M vs. 1.44M consensus.

Building permits came at 1.413M vs. 1.41M consensus.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to rise above the noise of daily news on the Mag 7 stocks.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Amazon (AMZN).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

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