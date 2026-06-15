Travala Wants To Be The Travel Infrastructure Layer For AI Agents

"A traveler can set up the AI concierge in two minutes via Claude. Once set up, they can ask the agent to make a hotel booking, which will quickly narrow down the options for the traveler based on their prompt, avoiding decision paralysis," said Juan Otero, Travala's CEO.

"The way we book travel is changing," Otero said. Agentic bookings are the next iteration of the online experience, and will exist alongside traditional online bookings and human travel agents for at least the foreseeable future. But I think the online travel market is moving toward agentic commerce, even though it's still very early days," he said.

Travala true believers – and users – hold the company's token, AVA. This is a micro-cap trade, trading at around $0.19. Like many alt-coins, it has collapsed since its initial offering and has had a rough 2026 like the broad cryptocurrencies market. AVA is a utility/rewards token. Token ownership does not equate to equity ownership in the company.

Is Web3 Travel Really A Market?

Emirates Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding with Crypto.com in July 2025 to explore integrating their payment infrastructure.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.