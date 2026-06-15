Fake Interest, Real Losses: Deconstructing The Crypto Yield Illusion

The Fortress Versus The Glass House
The Volatility Trap
The Future Landscape and Strategic Shifts
Investors will eventually reject the high-risk, high-inflation models like the restaking ones. They will demand yields backed by real-world assets. The 4.5% to 5.5% APY from restaking looks attractive now, but it relies on complex software layers that could fail.
Conclusion
Do not get me wrong, I am not against Defi. I am for Defi but we need to pivot from what we are right now to something more sustainable. Perhaps exploring more meaningful use cases will help churn out real yields.
image credit: Author
Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.