SpaceX IPO Vs. Tesla 2010: Different Era, Same Hype?

SpaceX is preparing for an IPO that could break all world records, with with analysts discussing a potential valuation of $1.5-2 trillion. However, it is currently unprofitable on a net basis, and its promised projects sound like science fiction. Will investors be willing to take the risk, and what consequences await them if it fails?

How SpaceX Inspired Investors

How SpaceX’s Strategy Differs

SpaceX wants to change the very logic of how artificial intelligence operates by moving data centers into Earth’s orbit. If it succeeds, it will be able to significantly outpace its competitors.

The reason according to analysts, the main constraint on scaling AI today is the shortage of energy for servers. Due to the electricity deficit, building new data centers is becoming increasingly difficult, and already this year half of all centers under construction will be delivered with delays.

Musk, however, has proposed completely eliminating these earthly limitations. He wants to create orbital AI infrastructure and launch dozens or even hundreds of data centers into space, connected to each other and to Earth via the Starlink network.

Cheap Launches + Free Solar = Orbital AI Advantage

Musk’s core idea is that any capital expenditures can be offset by low operating costs. In space, there is almost free and unlimited solar energy, and cooling the chips does not require tons of water. As a result, xAI’s AI models will run on orbital data centers, with maintenance costs far lower than on Earth. If everything goes according to plan, SpaceX will become the undisputed market leader, unaffected by any earthly constraints.

Of course, these are still ambitious plans, and the company is far from a sustainable business model. It is still unknown how effectively data centers will operate in space. And whether it will even be possible to assemble an orbital data center comparable in power to an average terrestrial one remains a big question.

How SpaceX’s IPO Will Change the Entire Market

Regardless of how fantastical SpaceX’s plans are, its IPO is highly likely to become the largest in history. The company plans to raise up to $75 billion – several times more than the previous record holder, Saudi Aramco, which raised “only” $29.4 billion. The future of the entire AI sector will largely depend on its success.

SpaceX's Impact on Market Indices and Tech Valuations

If these changes are approved, SpaceX could join the S&P 500 far sooner than under the existing rules. Such inclusion would open the door to substantial passive inflows from index-tracking funds that collectively manage around $24 trillion in assets. This would likely provide meaningful price support for the stock, though it would also increase concentration risk within the benchmark.

Feedback Loops and Tech Sector Revaluation

The IPO results will trigger a revaluation of the entire technology sector. Even established giants will not be able to ignore it. After all, if SpaceX fails and, for example, its stock price drops 15-20% in a couple of months, investors may start questioning how justified the valuations of Alphabet, Microsoft, and other companies really are.

Upcoming IPO Race

What Tesla’s Experience Teaches Us

When Tesla went public in 2010, it was unprofitable, but within 3 years its shares grew multifold. This example is especially relevant for SpaceX, since its business ideas are based not even on prototypes, but largely on fantastical projects.

Tesla 2010 vs SpaceX Today: Different Era, Same Hype?

Elon Musk’s personality also attracts attention. The mere fact that the brainchild of the world’s richest man is going public generates enthusiasm. But Musk’s reputation is ambiguous; he often makes controversial statements in the media and on social networks, and on the eve of the largest IPO, any careless word could cause a sharp drop.

It can be assumed that precisely because of the enormous public attention and Musk’s reputation, SpaceX shares could even turn into “meme” stocks. The price of such stocks depends on social media discussions and remains highly volatile due to huge trading volumes. Tesla is also considered such a stock, and SpaceX could well follow the same path.

In the end, the company remains unprofitable, and everything depends only on whether the market is now ready to believe in it the same way it once believed in Tesla.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.