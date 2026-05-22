Iran Optimism Drives Semi Mania, Potential Short Squeeze Ahead

by The Arora Report Benzinga Contributor Follow

Please click here for an enlarged chart of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (NYSE:SOXL) .

The chart shows semiconductors rallied yesterday on Iran peace hopes.

The chart shows semiconductors are rallying again in the early trade on Iran peace hopes.

The chart shows zone 1 (resistance).

Today is Friday before a long weekend. Expect liquidity to be low. Low liquidity and the potential of an Iran deal over the weekend are precisely the conditions that can lead to a vicious short squeeze driving the stock market, especially semiconductors, higher than you would think.

If a short squeeze carries SOXL above zone 1, technically oriented investors will jump in on the breakout. For the momo crowd, SOXL at $200 will become the magnet.

Semiconductors are the leading sector. If semiconductors go higher, they will carry the entire stock market higher.

Yesterday was full of conflicting reports on Iran. These reports ranged from a deal was reached to there is no progress on the two sticky issues of uranium and opening the Strait of Hormuz. This morning, there is an unconfirmed report that the Pakistani Army Chief is on his way to Iran. This report is bringing in significant buying in the stock market, selling in oil, and buying in bonds.

For investors, all of the noise and conflicting reports regarding Iran can be difficult, especially since President Trump has been saying the deal was close for several weeks.

Kevin Warsh will be sworn in as Fed Chair today. Warsh has a difficult job as President Trump expects him to cut interest rates. However, he cannot cut interest rates without support from the majority of FOMC members. As we have previously shared with you, a majority of FOMC members are open to a rate hike and certainly do not want to cut interest rates.

In our analysis, the present Fed policy is in favor of easing. Expect negotiations between Warsh and the rest of the FOMC. Expect the rest of the FOMC to push Warsh to change Fed policy to neutral as a first step.

China is the clear winner from the Iran conflict. During President Trump's visit to China he was pushed hard by China to stop $14B worth of arms sales to Taiwan. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao is saying the U.S. is pausing arms sales to Taiwan. The reason Cao is citing is to make sure the U.S. has enough ammunition for the Iran conflict. The U.S. Congress approved arms sales to Taiwan in January, but it requires President Trump's signature. In our analysis, the pause in arms sales will cause anxiety in Taiwan, and China will count it as a win.

Chinese AI and semiconductor stocks have not moved up anywhere close to the U.S. AI and semiconductor stocks. For those who can handle the China risk, China is an opportunity. We have continuously covered China for 19 years. The plan is to add a new ETF that covers the semiconductor supply chain in China.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) , Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) , NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) , and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) .

In the early trade, money flows are positive in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) .



Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) .