Lenovo's AI Revenue Surge Exposes Nvidia's China Blind Spot

The Numbers Are More Than a Beat

Lenovo posted Q4 revenue of $21.6 billion, up 27% year-on-year. That growth rate is the fastest in five years, according to CNBC. Net income for the quarter reached $521 million, up nearly six times from a year earlier. For the full fiscal year ended March 31, revenue climbed 20% to $83.1 billion. Adjusted net income rose 42% to approximately $2 billion, per Lenovo's filings.

The standout figure, however, is AI. AI-related revenue grew 84% in Q4. It accounted for 38% of all group revenue in the quarter, according to Lenovo's results filing. For the full year, AI-related revenue more than doubled, growing 105%. That shift means more than a third of Lenovo's $83.1 billion in annual revenue now comes from AI-linked products and services.

AI Is Now Lenovo's Engine, Not Its Story

For years, analysts framed Lenovo as a PC maker with AI ambitions. These results flip that narrative. The Infrastructure Solutions Group, which houses Lenovo's AI server business, grew 27% for the full year. Additionally, the company reported a $15.5 billion AI server pipeline as of its Q3 update. Meanwhile, the Solutions and Services Group posted its 19th consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue growth.

Nvidia's China Blind Spot Creates Room for Lenovo

This matters for investors watching Lenovo because it clarifies a key dynamic. Nvidia's China exit is not just a Nvidia problem. It is a supply-chain opportunity for every AI infrastructure company not subject to U.S. export controls. Lenovo, headquartered in Hong Kong with deep manufacturing ties across Asia, operates in a structurally different position.

What This Means for Investors

Lenovo's results demonstrate that AI infrastructure spending is broad and not concentrated in a handful of U.S. hyperscalers. Retail investors often focus on Nvidia as the AI trade. However, Lenovo's results prove the AI buildout creates winners across the stack. AI servers, AI PCs, and AI-linked services are all accelerating at once.

Lenovo's CEO Yuanqing Yang stated the company targets $100 billion in annual revenue within two years. That ambition now looks more credible, not aspirational. The company holds the world's largest PC market share at 25.6%, per its Q3 results. It also has a growing high-margin services business and a deepening partnership with Nvidia. Together, those factors combine into a durable growth setup.

For investors, the risk is not execution. Lenovo has delivered. The risk is margin pressure from rising component costs and memory prices, which analysts have flagged. Nonetheless, when AI revenue doubles and net income rises nearly six times in a single quarter, the bull case is hard to dismiss.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.