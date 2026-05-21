SpaceX-Tesla Merger Speculation: Is SPCX S-1 Setting The Stage?

SpaceX-Tesla merger speculation has moved from Wall Street chatter to a structured investment thesis. On May 20, 2026, SpaceX filed its S-1 publicly with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and confirmed plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. The IPO is reportedly targeting a June 12, 2026 debut. That filing gave the SpaceX-Tesla merger thesis a concrete starting line.

The Financial Architecture of a 2027 Merger

Not everyone shares that read. Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth Management, has argued that the transaction would function less like a merger of equals and more like an acquisition of Tesla by SpaceX. Gerber has also raised conflict-of-interest concerns given Musk's simultaneous leadership of both companies. The contrast matters for investors because the structure of any deal would determine whether Tesla shareholders gain or dilute.

Terafab Is Already Building the Bridge

The ownership stakes reinforce this view. In March 2026, the FTC cleared Tesla to convert its previously announced $2 billion investment in xAI into a small stake in SpaceX. That conversion followed SpaceX's February 2026 acquisition of xAI. Tesla is now a SpaceX shareholder ahead of the IPO. That is not a coincidence. It is a financial thread that connects both balance sheets.

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What Happens to Musk's Other Companies?

The Strategic Logic and the Risk

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