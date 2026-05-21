BeOne Medicines: Recent FDA Approval Rewrites One-Drug Narrative

The company's Sonrotoclax is the first newly approved BCL-2 inhibitor in the U.S. in nearly a decade, giving BeOne a potential new hit beyond its Zanubrutinib blood cancer therapy

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Key Takeaways:

BeOne Medicines' newly approved Sonrotoclax could leverage the company's large patient base for its Zanubrutinib blood cancer treatment

The company recently raised its full-year revenue guidance to between 43.6 billion yuan and 45.2 billion yuan, while forecasting a gross margin in the high-80% range

For innovative drugmakers with relatively limited portfolios, the success of a single blockbuster therapy is often a key driver toward profitability. But when one product dominates for too long, investors may also begin to question the long-term stability of the company's business, worried about overdependence on a single revenue source.

According to BeOne's announcement, the U.S. approved Sonrotoclax to treat adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have previously received at least two lines of systemic therapy, including a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. The approval is the first for a new BCL-2 inhibitor in the U.S. in nearly a decade, the company said.

Sonrotoclax was previously approved in China this January for the treatment of R/R MCL, as well as for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have previously received at least one systemic therapy, including a BTK inhibitor. The approvals mean BeOne has completed its BCL-2 rollout across the Chinese and U.S. markets within just six months.

Despite those positive implications, market response to the latest U.S. approval was hardly a booster for BeOne's stock. Between May 14 and May 18, the company's Hong Kong-listed shares fell by a cumulative 6.8%, largely driven by weakness for innovative drug stocks and the broader market as well. The Hang Seng Index also moved lower, while the Hang Seng Innovative Drug Index fell 6.5% over that time, reflecting weak overall sector sentiment.

What's more, Sonrotoclax's positive clinical data and the likelihood for FDA approval were already widely anticipated and probably priced into the stock. In line with the old adage, many investors apparently decided to "sell on the-news."

Another profitable quarter

The strong first-quarter performance led BeOne to raise its 2026 financial guidance. The company now expects its revenue this year to range between 43.6 billion yuan and 45.2 billion yuan, while its gross margin is expected to remain in the high-80% range. Its adjusted operating profit for the year is expected to reach between 10 billion yuan and 10.6 billion yuan.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.