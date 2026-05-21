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屏幕截图_21-5-2026_121926_thebambooworks.com
May 21, 2026 10:14 AM 4 min read

Chinese AI Lawnmowers Gain Ground In Europe

Rapid advances in AI navigation, LiDAR and RTK positioning are helping manufacturers accelerate overseas, with Europe and North America in their sights

image credit: Bamboo Works

Big potential in Europe, U.S.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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