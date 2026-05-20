NIO Heads Into Q1 Earnings With Delivery Growth Secured, But Margins Are The Real Story

That number matters. It shows the three-brand strategy is generating real commercial traction in a Chinese EV market that has never been more competitive. But anyone watching NIO closely knows the delivery figure is almost beside the point this week. The question investors are actually losing sleep over is whether the company’s margins held up after one of the strongest quarters in its history.

What Made Q4 2025 So Important

NIO has spent years telling a story about future profitability. In the fourth quarter of 2025, it finally showed the receipts. The company posted a net profit of $40.4 million, its first ever, while vehicle margins climbed to 18.1% and overall gross margin hit a three-year high.

CFO Stanley Yu Qu credited smarter cost management and a stronger mix of premium vehicles for getting there. Fair enough. But a single profitable quarter proves a possibility, not a pattern. What Thursday’s report needs to show is whether those gains survived a quarter where volumes dropped sequentially and the favorable year-end delivery tailwind disappeared.

That is the test. And right now, nobody knows how NIO did.

The First Quarter Problem

Chinese automakers almost universally see weaker first quarters. Buyers rush to take delivery before year-end, showrooms quiet down in January, and factories spend part of February navigating the Lunar New Year slowdown. The result is that Q1 volumes typically trail Q4 by a meaningful amount, and lower volumes have a way of exposing cost structures that look efficient at peak production.

NIO’s Q1 deliveries, impressive as they were year-over-year, came in below Q4 levels. That sequential drop puts extra pressure on the margin line. Fixed costs do not shrink when fewer cars roll off the line, and the efficiencies that flattered Q4 results become harder to sustain when throughput falls.

Wall Street has penciled in a per-share loss of $0.08 for the quarter, compared to $0.44 in Q1 2025, a substantial improvement that reflects how much the business has changed in twelve months. Revenue expectations sit around $3.70 billion against $1.65 billion a year earlier. The top line looks clean. The margin line is where the real verdict gets delivered.

Three Brands Means Three Sets of Variables

NIO is a more complicated company to analyze than it was two years ago. The flagship NIO brand, ONVO, and FIREFLY each serve different buyers at different price points and each carry different cost structures and margin targets. Management wants NIO brand vehicle margins eventually reaching 20 to 25 percent, ONVO above 15 percent, and FIREFLY above 10 percent.

The ONVO L80 recently began deliveries and a refreshed L60 is moving toward pre-sales. Both are early in their commercial lives, which typically means launch costs are still elevated and margins have not yet normalized. How those two models are tracking will shape the consolidated margin picture for the rest of the year.

Investors will want specifics on the earnings call, early demand data, delivery ramp timelines, and whether the newer brands are absorbing costs as planned or running behind schedule.

The Bigger Picture

NIO has been building toward this moment for a long time. The battery swap network covering over 3,800 stations, the 28,000 charging points, the proprietary technology stack, none of it came cheap, and for years investors were asked to trust that the spending would eventually produce a business worth owning.

Q4 2025 gave that argument its first real piece of evidence. Thursday’s report will show whether the evidence is building into something convincing or whether the company still has more work to do before the profitability story fully holds together.

The deliveries are already counted. Now comes the part that actually moves the stock.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.