Semi Mania Resumes Ahead of Nvidia Earnings On Samsung Woes And Tankers Exiting Hormuz

Samsung Strike

Note the following:

Europe

Kocher of the European Central Bank (ECB) is saying that ECB may hike interest rates in June if the Iran war does not end.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.