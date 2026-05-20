TCL Electronics Profit Doubles As High-Margin Businesses Drive Strong Gains

The leading display maker reported its revenue rose 15.3% in the first quarter, as its profit for the period more than doubled on rising margins

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"Benefitting from the continuous increase in the proportion of mid- to high-end and large-sized TVs, the effect of product mix upgrade was further demonstrated," the company said. "Mid- to high-end products maintained their leading edge in global shipment."

Meanwhile, the company's internet business emerged as a key profit driver. Revenue from that segment rose 13.2% to HK$740 million, while its gross margin rose sharply to 65%. The growth was driven primarily by its high-margin overseas internet operations, whose revenue contribution increased by more than 20 percentage points, backed by deeper collaborations with platforms such as Google, Roku and Netflix.

TCL Electronics also reported strong triple-digit growth for its mini LED TVs, which are taking up an increasingly large part of its core display business. Mini LED TV shipments more than doubled during the quarter, rising 102% to account for 15.4% of all display shipments, up 6.6 percentage points from a year earlier. Mini LED TV shipments for overseas markets were especially strong, rising 178% year-on-year.

Larger-screen TVs typically carry higher margins than more mature mid-sized display models, and the strong growth in those two areas helped to raise the company's gross margin to 16.1% from 14.6% a year earlier. That helped to lift the company's profit to HK$359 million, up 124% from the HK$161 million it recorded a year earlier.

Outside displays, TCL Electronics also reported steady progress for its newer photovoltaic business, whose revenue rose 12.7% year-on-year during the first quarter to HK$4.81 billion. Its smart connection and smart home segment also rose 19.6% to HK$494 million, accounting for 1.7% of revenue in the first quarter.

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