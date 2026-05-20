Baiwang Announces AI Academic Partnerships Ending Long Silence

The financial services company will partner with two academic institutions in one of the few filings related to its business activity since its stock crashed last July

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Key Takeaways:

Balwang said it will collaborate with two Beijing-based scientific institutes on research in emerging areas involving data and AI agents

The digital tax services provider has provided few updates on its business since its stock crashed more than 70% last July, just a year after its 2024 IPO

But the disclosure feels more like a quiet reminder to the investment community that the company still exists rather than any major news. It is Baiwang's first filing related to an actual business activity since last June, when it inked a partnership with AI company Phancy Group (6682.HK), which at that time was known as Fourth Paradigm.

Not surprisingly, Baiwang's stock barely moved the day after the latest announcement, ending the session unchanged on thin trading volume.

Investors love good tech stories like the one told by Baiwang, whose name means "100 Aspirations," reflecting the high expectations it created for itself. Long before its public debut, the company drew backing from high-profile investors like e-commerce titan Alibaba. Such big names helped Baiwang debut on Hong Kong's bourse at a premium valuation in July 2024.

Uninspired bottom line

The underlying problem exposed by Baiwang's great July crash is a common issue for many AI-related companies that generate healthy hype but fail to translate that into equally healthy profits. This is because there is a massive chasm between developing fancy high-tech products and selling them profitably.

Baiwang is no exception, though its financial performance is improving. Its revenue increased about 11% to 729 million yuan ($107 million) last year, and its annual net loss narrowed substantially to just 10 million yuan from 203 million yuan in 2024.

Impressively, the company generated 211 million yuan in revenue last year from a new AI agent business that it only started in March that year. Starting with a virtual tax assistant, the company rolled out two other AI-powered tools that can handle data-driven marketing, risk control and strategic analysis.

Baiwang was able to scale these new products so quickly because it used a vast amount of data it already owned and sold the products to existing customers as upgrades. The AI agents are allowing the company to phase out low-margin data-driven marketing services. But the gross profit margin for the AI agent business, at about 26%, is less than half of that for its core software-as-a-service (SaaS) operations.

This highlights margin pressures that are plaguing AI-dependent enterprises, partly because of heavy costs for high-performance software and use of the models that power AI agents. Baiwang's competitors like Chanjet Information Technology (1588.HK), which focuses heavily on cloud-based accounting SaaS for small enterprises, face a similar uphill battle trying to scale their AI agents without hurting margins.

Even after its shares crashed last year, Baiwang still trades at a relatively high – some might say realistic – price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 3.5, ahead of the 1.4 for Chanjet.

Baiwang is doing some nice things, but it's not quite a flashy innovator that investors may have hoped for. To inject new life into its shares, it may need to announce more pragmatic business developments to show it's staying at the forefront of the fast-evolving AI curve, rather than trying to fall back on less exciting academic partnerships.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.