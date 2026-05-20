UISEE Makes Hong Kong Debut

The company is the first publicly listed firm in its class to focus on full-scenario Level 4 autonomous driving solutions, with plans to expand globally

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Autonomous driving solutions provider UISEE Technologies (Beijing) Co. Ltd. (1511.HK) made its Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday, raising HK$870 million ($111 million) as it became the first listed company focused on fully autonomous Level 4 (L4) driving technology.

Founded in 2016, the Beijing-based company has built a leading position in autonomous mobility, deploying all-scenario AI-driven solutions for logistics, transport and shuttle services in airports and industrial settings. Unlike other autonomous driving companies that focus on technology requiring some driver assistance, known as Level 0 (L0) to Level 3 (L3), UISEE focuses on Level 4, the first level on the six-step scale considered fully autonomous.

UISEE's stock opened at HK$56 in its debut, after the company sold 14.5 million shares for HK$60.30 apiece.

UISEE's revenue grew 24% last year to 328 million yuan ($48.2 million), with a gross profit margin of 51.1% in 2025, up more than 7 percentage points from the previous year. The company derived nearly two-thirds of its revenue in 2025 from its autonomous driving vehicle solutions, while software solutions accounted for most of the rest. Like many of its peers, the company is still losing money as it scales up its business.

UISEE describes its main product as an all-in-one platform providing a full range of commercial vehicles with customizable L4 autonomous driving capabilities for environments like airports and factories. Its solutions are designed to operate without human intervention in some scenarios, including diverse and sometimes harsh environments.

At airports, UISEE says it is the only provider globally to deliver L4 solutions for large-scale commercial operations. Its solutions are already in use at major airports in Hong Kong, Singapore and South China's Guangdong province.

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