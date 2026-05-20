Last week, the Senate Banking Committee approved the Clarity Act, setting the table for a full Senate vote at some point in the future. No date has been set. After the GENIUS Act became law last July 2025, fintech players have been waiting for clarity on Clarity.

The landmark U.S. cryptocurrency legislation establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework to define jurisdiction over digital assets between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission

The bill still needs to clear the full Senate, reconcile three versions – Senate Banking, Senate Agriculture, and the House of Representatives version, before heading to the White House. Holiday calls it a "thornier path" than what the GENIUS Act had to go through.

Polymarket traders assign a 65% probability to Clarity being signed into law at some point this year.

Politically, pros and cons are split three ways. Sponsors of the bill described it as overdue "rules of the road."

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee's Digital Assets subcommittee the and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) cast their yes votes as conditional and explicitly tied further support to ethics and law-enforcement changes.

For Wall Street, Fidelity has been the most overt cheerleader and has advocated for the legislation. The Clarity Act would give Fidelity cleaner guidelines to engage in digital asset custody, trading, and ETF allocation.

The crypto crowd is supportive.

Legal ambiguity in the U.S. has held back DeFi builders for years, said Zachary Pelkey, vice president of engineering at CoinFello. "The Clarity Act draws a line and says that DeFi developers building open-source software, self-custody tooling, or node infrastructure shouldn't be treated like money transmitters when they don't control user funds."

David Sacks, former Trump administration crypto czar and a well known tech investor in Silicon Valley, called it "a monumental step in making the U.S. the crypto capital of the world."

Not Over Yet: What's Missing From Clarity?

Recent renditions of the Clarity Act in the Banking Committee have drawn some criticism from Web3 founders, but much of it is more about DeFi structure, data‑access scope, and stablecoin economics.

Some concerns are that regulators will interpret "know your protocol" or "economic actor" obligations in ways that make non‑KYC DeFi frontends operationally risky, even if wallets remain technically self‑custodial.

"I think codifying the right to self-custody is the most structurally important provision in this bill," said Shady El Damaty, co-founder of the zero-knowledge cryptography Digital ID protocol known as Human.tech.

Section 605 of the Act in the Senate Banking version, titled "Keep Your Coins," establishes that federal agencies cannot restrict individuals from using self-hosted wallets for lawful purposes. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called that a "crypto-industry giveaway" that could weaken investor protection and anti-money laundering safeguards, suggesting revisions of the final bill could strengthen Section 605 rather than remove it.

The House version's similar provision can be seen here under Section 105.

When Trump Signs Clarity Act Into Law, Does Bitcoin Hit 100K Again?

What's setting the cryptocurrency pricing today is rising rates in the West, notes Dessislava Ianeva, an analyst at Nexo, a digital assets wealth platform. The two-year Treasury yield is at 4.11%, the highest level since June 2025, when BTC was trading at $104,000.

"Until rates pressures ease, the legislative path is a slow-burn driver," Ianeva said. "Looking at GENIUS’s broader trajectory, the next inflection is the Senate floor vote."

The GENIUS Act template is instructive on what to expect. Last March, the Senate committee's approval produced a 7.5% rally over two weeks before Bitcoin gave back every dollar by early April. The durable rally built in the run-up to the floor votes that followed, not at committee approval itself, and the all-time high of $124,715 came 207 days later, on October 6.

For some, Clarity Act's becoming a law will chip away at blockchain projects with no use case, no future. That might eventually eliminate dozens of tokens from the mix once Clarity joins Genius and becomes law.

The writer owns Bitcoin. Artwork created by the author using Canva.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.