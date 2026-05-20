Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar for Wednesday remains extremely light, leaving markets largely focused on positioning and major catalysts later in the day. The key scheduled events include the 20 Year Bond Auction at 1:00PM ET and the release of the April FOMC Meeting Minutes at 2:00PM ET, where traders will look for additional clues regarding the Federal Reserve's stance on inflation, growth, and future rate policy.

However, the primary focus for markets today will almost certainly be NVDA earnings tonight after the bell. As one of the market's most influential companies, NVDA's results and forward guidance have the potential to significantly impact semiconductors, AI related names, and broader market sentiment. Expect elevated volatility, cautious positioning, and rapid movement throughout the session as traders prepare for tonight's report.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 736.50 as markets continue consolidating ahead of one of the most anticipated earnings reports of the quarter from NVDA tonight after the bell. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 741.75 may develop, followed by 747.00 if momentum builds into the afternoon. Sustained strength above 752.25 would signal continued upside expansion fueled by bullish positioning into earnings.

If SPY loses 736.50 with conviction, sellers may press into 731.50. A breakdown there could expose 726.50, and continued weakness may bring the 721.50 region into focus. Expect more cautious positioning ahead of NVDA earnings and the FOMC minutes.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 706.00 and remains firm despite recent consolidation across large cap tech. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 712.50 may develop, followed by 719.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 725.50 would indicate renewed upside leadership in growth stocks.

If 706.00 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 700.25. A deeper breakdown could expose 694.50, and continued weakness may bring the 688.75 region into play. NVDA remains the key market focus.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 298.25 and continuing to hold strong structure near the key 300 level. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 303.00, followed by 307.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 312.50 would indicate continued institutional demand and bullish continuation.

If 298.25 breaks lower, sellers may test 293.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 289.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 284.75 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 416.25 and attempting to stabilize after recent weakness relative to peers. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 422.00, followed by 427.75 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 433.50 would signal renewed upside continuation.

If 416.25 fails to hold, sellers may press into 411.25. A deeper pullback could test 406.25, and continued weakness may bring the 401.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 223.50 as traders continue aggressively positioning ahead of tonight's earnings release. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 230.50 may develop, followed by 237.50 if momentum accelerates into the close. Sustained trade above 244.50 would indicate strong upside expansion and bullish earnings expectations.

If 223.50 fails to hold, sellers may test 217.50 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 211.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 205.50 region into focus. Expect elevated volatility throughout the entire session.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 388.75 and consolidating after recent downside pressure. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 395.25, followed by 401.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 408.25 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 388.75 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 382.75. A breakdown there could expose 376.75, and continued weakness may bring the 370.75 region into play.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 603.75 and continuing to stabilize after prior weakness. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 611.00 may develop, followed by 618.25 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 625.50 would indicate stronger recovery participation.

If 603.75 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 596.75. A deeper pullback could test 589.75, and continued weakness may bring the 582.75 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 408.75 and continuing to consolidate after recent volatility. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 417.25 may develop, followed by 425.75 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 434.25 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 408.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 400.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 391.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 383.25 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.