Yalla Expects Return To Double-Digit Revenue Growth Next Year As New Gaming Initiative Gains Momentum

The company expects to start generating meaningful revenue in the second half of this year from two new mid- to hardcore games, including an SLG title launched in April

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Key Takeaways:

Yalla expects its new mid- to hardcore gaming initiative to contribute to total revenues gradually starting in the second half of this year

The new initiative could lift the company back to double-digit revenue growth as early as 2027, according to management

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At the same time, the company acknowledged recent uncertainty in its core Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. To broaden its base, Yalla noted its new mid- and hardcore gaming initiative is likely to include a diversification drive into other global markets like the U.S. and Europe later this year.

Yalla posted double- and even triple-digit revenue growth for much of its early history, feasting off a fast-growing Middle Eastern market where local governments strongly encouraged development of the social media and gaming services that are its specialty. But that growth has slowed considerably as its business matures, even as strict fiscal discipline has helped the company to keep its profits stable and cash reserves growing.

"Looking into 2027, as the two new titles mature in terms of scale and revenue generation, there is potential, if everything progresses well, for us to move toward double-digit year-over-year growth," she said.

Yalla is looking to midcore and hardcore games to combat the slowdown, banking on serious gamers' greater willingness to pay for their hobby than the titles under its legacy casual games business. That part of its business recorded a small gain in the first quarter, rising to $30.3 million from $30.1 million a year ago.

‘Encouraging early feedback'

Yalla said it rolled out an Android version of the SLG game in April, while it debuted an iPhone version in early May. The company said the game has received "encouraging early feedback," and has done well in terms of downloads in both Android and Apple stores.

"This partnership harnesses our complementary respective strengths: the BlazeAerie team leads R&D, leveraging its proven game development expertise to craft a game rooted in MENA's heritage and visual tastes, while Yalla Group leads distribution, using its deep local know-how and accumulated gamer community to deliver the title across MENA," Yalla founder and Chairman Yang Tao said on the earnings call.

"We continue to see significant growth potential for SLG and Match-3 games and will continue to invest in these two genres," Yang said. "In addition, we continued to expand our games team over the past year and have been exploring additional gaming verticals, including the casual and hyper-casual sectors, across more overseas markets."

Reflecting its strong cash position, the company's cash and short-term investments totaled $806.7 million at the end of March, up from $754.6 million three months earlier, even as it repurchased nearly $10 million worth of its stock during that time under a $150 million share buyback program.

Yalla is based in Dubai, but is also setting up a second base in adjacent Saudi Arabia, in a nod to the latter's importance in the region. On that front, it unveiled a partnership as a title sponsor with the Saudi Esports Federation earlier this year. In its latest report it announced it was named as presenting partner of Yalla Saudi eLeague Women 2026, one of the esports league's four categories.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.