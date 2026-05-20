Goldman Sachs Says AI Stocks Are Starting To Behave Like Defensive Investments

There was a time when pulling money out of tech was the first move investors made whenever markets got rough. Rate hikes, inflation scares, slowing growth, any of it was enough to send capital rushing toward safer corners of the market while technology stocks took the hit. That playbook is being rewritten, and artificial intelligence is the reason why.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have been tracking a notable change in how institutional investors are approaching AI-linked companies. Rather than treating them as high-risk growth positions to be trimmed at the first sign of turbulence, many investors are now holding onto them through volatility, worried less about short-term swings and more about what it would mean to have too little exposure when the dust settles.

Money Keeps Flowing Into AI Despite the Noise

The persistence of AI investment has been one of the more striking features of this market cycle. Inflation has not fully resolved. Treasury yields have stayed elevated longer than many expected. Global economic conditions remain uneven. Under those circumstances, history would suggest tech stocks should be struggling.

The Rally Has Spread Well Beyond Nvidia

The early chapter of the AI investment story was essentially a Nvidia story. The chipmaker’s dominance in AI processing made it the obvious focal point, and for a while, it captured nearly all of the excitement.

That has changed meaningfully. The conversation has expanded to include companies building the networking backbone that AI systems depend on, cloud providers scaling their infrastructure to meet surging demand, enterprise software firms embedding AI into their existing products, and semiconductor designers developing custom chips for specific AI workloads. Broadcom and Microsoft have become central figures in that broader narrative alongside Nvidia.

That widening reach matters because it suggests investors are no longer betting on a single company or a single product cycle. They are making a broader argument that artificial intelligence is embedding itself across industries in ways that will take years to fully play out.

Nobody Wants to Be Left Behind

One factor continuing to support AI stocks is the growing pressure many institutional investors feel to maintain exposure to the sector.

Fund managers who underweighted the AI rally paid a real price in relative performance terms. That experience has made many of them reluctant to reduce exposure even when broader market sentiment softens. For a growing number of institutional investors, the risk of sitting on the sidelines during a continued AI-driven advance feels more uncomfortable than riding out short-term volatility.

That psychology has created a floor of demand that helps explain why AI stocks have proven more resilient than many analysts expected.

Corporate Spending Has Not Slowed Down

Investor confidence is also being reinforced by what companies are actually doing with their capital. Major cloud providers are continuing to pour money into data centers. Businesses across healthcare, finance, logistics, and retail are investing in AI tools and automation systems. Enterprise software vendors are racing to integrate machine learning into products their customers already depend on.

That sustained spending has given Wall Street a concrete foundation beneath the optimism. This is not purely a story about future potential anymore. Real money is moving through the AI economy today, and investors are watching it closely.

Valuations Remain a Genuine Concern

None of this means the skeptics have gone quiet. Valuation concerns are legitimate and persistent. A number of AI-linked stocks have priced in years of aggressive growth, leaving very little margin for error if spending cycles shift or economic conditions deteriorate more sharply than expected.

Market concentration is also a live issue. A handful of large technology companies are responsible for a disproportionate share of recent index gains, which means any meaningful weakness in that group could ripple outward more broadly than typical sector rotation would.

The Bigger Picture

What Goldman Sachs is describing is not simply a hot trade holding up better than expected. It is a structural change in how a significant portion of Wall Street thinks about technology exposure. AI-linked companies are increasingly being evaluated as long-term strategic holdings rather than speculative positions to be managed around interest rate cycles.

That does not make them immune to drawdowns or disappointment. But it does explain why investors keep coming back to them. Artificial intelligence has moved from a theme on the edges of financial conversations to one sitting at the center of how serious money is thinking about the next decade.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.