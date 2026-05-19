UK Unemployment Hits 5% And Wages Slow As Middle East War Pushes Energy Bills Higher

The United Kingdom’s unemployment rate unexpectedly turned higher, as the International Monetary Fund warned that the war in the Middle East is dampening near term growth prospects.

The “hit on businesses from skyrocketing energy costs and declining customer demand amid the Iran conflict" is the catalyst, Thiru said. Joblessness could rise to close to 6% this year, he added.

The British economy faces internal and external headwinds. Political uncertainty after local elections on May 7 has undermined confidence in the UK economy. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is on the brink of resigning after the Labour Party's historic losses.

"Latest figures suggest the labor market remains soft, with vacancies at their lowest level in five years," Liz McKeown, Director of Economic Statistics, ONS, said. "The number of payroll employees continued to fall in the three months to March, while regular wage growth slowed further."

Estimates for payrolled employees in the UK fell by 104,000, or 0.3% year-on-year, in March, ONS data showed. Hospitality and retail saw the largest falls in vacancies and payroll numbers, according to McKeown.

IMF Warns of Economic Slowdown

The revision reflected stronger-than-expected pre-war momentum, including data revisions and a robust first-quarter. The growth represented a slowdown from the 1.4% in 2025.

"Weakness has been particularly concentrated in consumer-facing sectors most affected by last year's tax and minimum wage hikes," James Smith, Developed Markets Economist, UK, ING, wrote today. "That pressure is only likely to be exacerbated by the incoming energy shock."

International benchmark Brent crude futures increased about 80% year-to-date, closing above $110 a barrel on Monday.

Shipping Disruptions Elevate Power Prices

Shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz accelerated UK inflation to 3.3% in March, the highest reading in three months. The ONS will release the latest inflation data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting a reading of 3%.

They climbed in February and March after U.S. ​and Israeli missile strikes on Iran. Iranian attacks ​that damaged Gulf energy infrastructure and triggered the closure of the Strait pushed energy prices higher.

The disruptions through the Strait, which accounts for about 20% of the world's energy supplies, will hit British growth. BGDP expanded just 0.3% month-on-month in March, slowing from 0.4% in February.

External, Internal Shocks Collide

The UK faces "domestic uncertainty" as these external shocks collide with internal political uncertainty.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly on the brink of resignation after Labour's catastrophic performance in the May local elections. Nearly 100 Labour MPs have called for Starmer to go.

The party lost nearly 1,229 council seats and saw its vote share collapse by an average of 18 percentage points. Reform UK, riding a wave of anti-establishment anger, emerged as the dominant force with over 1,454 seats gained.

Political analysts suggest that Starmer's time as prime minister is hanging by a thread. Political risk consultancy Eurasia Group raised the probability of Starmer being ousted this year to 80%, up from 65%.

Forex Market Reacts

Forex markets responded as investors processed the disappointing unemployment data. The pound slipped against the dollar to about $1.34 and is down about 1.3% in the past three months.

Earlier in the year, markets briefly priced in two rate hikes. The latest view is that the Bank of England (BoE) is more likely to leave rates unchanged, Reuters reported. The central bank kept its bank rate unchanged at 3.75% in April.

BoE policymakers said that the Middle East conflict has disrupted transportation and pushed up households' motor fuel costs. The BoE expects energy price rises to "have knock-on effects" as businesses increase prices and workers ask for higher wages.

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