Semi Mania Takes A Breather
Note the following:
Magnificent Seven Money Flows
Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis. When there is significant news in the Mag 7 stocks that rises above the threshold of noise and impacts your entire portfolio, it is covered in the main section above.
Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks
The momo crowd is buying gold in the early trade and is especially aggressive in gold ETF (GLD), silver ETF (SLV), gold miner ETF (GDX), and silver miner ETF (SIL). Smart money is inactive in the early trade.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing selling.
What To Do Now
Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.
Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.
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